Celebrity News by Cedric 'BIG CED' Thornton Lil Wayne Reportedly Spoke To Kendrick Lamar About Super Bowl Performance 'I've spoken to him and I wished him all the best and told him he better kill it' Wayne said, referring to Kendrick's upcoming Super Bowl Halftime performance







After what some deemed a controversial pick for next year’s Super Bowl Halftime Performance, New Orleans native Lil Wayne acknowledged that he spoke to the person who got the nod, Kendrick Lamar, and told him, “You better kill it.”

The Super Bowl is being played in New Orleans on February 9, and a controversy ensued when Kendrick Lamar, a Compton, California native, was picked over Louisiana’s Lil Wayne, causing conversations that became heated in certain circles. A beef between Wayne and Kendrick was anticipated, especially after the “Humble” rapper engaged in an epic battle with Drake, who was signed to the Young Money label that Wayne owns.

Yet, Wayne stated that he has since spoken to the Compton rapper and that everything’s gonna be alright.

In a recent discussion with sports analyst Skip Bayless, the former Fox Sports commentator asked him about his thoughts on not being selected since the Super Bowl will be in his hometown. Bayless seemingly tried to cause controversy when he brought up Kendrick’s lyrics off of his “Wacced Out Murals” track, where Kendrick mentioned him in the song. Referring to the rapper saying, “Used to bump Tha Carter III, I held my Rollie chain proud/Irony, I think my hard work let Lil Wayne down.”

Wayne tells Bayless that he didn’t hear that but responded by saying, “I think he’s a fan like I’m a fan of his music (he’s a fan of my music)… he saw what everybody else [saw], and he saw how much it meant to me. I think that’s all he means… obviously, he can’t control that. So, he didn’t let me down.”

He went on to inform Bayless that the two have spoken and that he gave him some sound advice.

“I’ve spoken to him and I wished him all the best and told him he better kill it,” Wayne said. “You better kill it. You gotta kill it.”

RELATED CONTENT: Drake Files Lawsuit Against Universal Music Group, Spotify Over Kendrick Lamar’s ‘Not Like Us’