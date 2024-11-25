Entertainment by Nahlah Abdur-Rahman Kendrick Lamar Reacts To Lil Wayne Super Bowl Diss And Snoop Dogg On Surprise ‘GNX’ Album Drop Lamar's track "wacced out murals" addresses the New Orleans rapper and the Super Bowl Halftime show controversy.







Kendrick Lamar has not held any punches this year. The rapper got candid about how he felt about Lil Wayne, the Super Bowl, and Snoop Dogg, on his surprise album GNX.

Lamar gave fans a good Friday by releasing his sixth studio album with no prior promotion on Nov. 22. Following his rap beef with Drake, the album continued Lamar’s quest to get any ill feelings out through his music. However, this latest project touched on issues Lamar had with fellow rappers Lil Wayne and Snoop Dogg.

On “wacced out murals,” Lamar addressed the New Orleans rapper over the Super Bowl Halftime show controversy. In light of Lil Wayne’s disapproval of his selection, Lamar talked about letting him down on the song.

“Used to bump Tha Carter III, I held my Rollie chain proud/ Irony, I think my hard work let Lil Wayne down,” voiced Lamar.

After Lamar was announced as the 2025 Super Bowl Halftime show performer, Lil Wayne spoke about his disappointment with the decision, especially as the game will take place in his hometown.

“I blame myself for not being mentally prepared for a letdown and for just automatically mentally putting myself in that position,” the “A Milli” rapper stated on Instagram. “I thought there was nothing better than that spot, that stage, that platform, in my city. So it hurt, it hurt a whole lot.”

Lil Wayne later reiterated his feelings during his 2024 Weezyana Fest performance. The viral occurrences resulted in Lamar broaching the subject in his own way.

As for Snoop Dogg, Lamar felt confused by his repost of Drake’s “Taylor Made Freestyle.” The song was released as a diss to his fellow Los Angeles rapper.

The Grammy winner continued, “Snoop posted ‘Taylor Made,’ I prayed it was the edibles/I couldn’t believe it, it was only right for me to let it go.”

However, Snoop Dogg quickly cleared the air on the issue shortly after the album’s release. He went to X to explain it was the edibles, a THC-infused product, that made him repost Drake’s track. Moreover, he praised Lamar and GNX, showing that the West Coast remains united.

K dot new album GNX 💥🔥🔥🔥🔥🎤🎤🎤🎤🎤 It was the edibles 🤦🏾 😆👊🏿 west west king 🔥🎶💫 — Snoop Dogg (@SnoopDogg) November 22, 2024

On the other hand, Lil Wayne has yet to comment on Lamar’s response.

