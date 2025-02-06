Don’t Expect Lil Wayne To Be At Super Bowl LIX

New Orleans resident Lil Wayne has informed his fans that he will not be making an appearance at the Super Bowl, taking place between the Philadelphia Eagles and the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday, Feb. 9.

On an Instagram reel, the “Stuntin’ Like My Daddy” rapper left his fans a message announcing that he will not be attending the Super Bowl, although it’s taking place in New Orleans. He instead stated that he is chillin’ but will drop “something exciting” on Thursday, Feb. 6.

“Y’all know I’m not going to be there this week, which means I guess there’s a seat to fill,” said Wayne. “Shout out to New Orleans, but I’ve been working on something very special. I got something exciting coming for you Thursday, the 6th. Until then… I’m chillin’.”

Until Wayne tells us what he has cooking, TMZ reported that there is a strip club that would love to have him appear at their spot on Sunday, Feb. 9 since he will miss the Super Bowl.

The venue is The Pony and it is located in Lexington, Kentucky. Mike Dickinson, the club operator, spoke to the media outlet with the outside chance that Wayne will show up.

“Lil Wayne is NEW ORLEANS culture and music. His hits get the party started everywhere they’re played especially at Pony Lexington where our entertainers and guests love him.”

“We thought he should have been the halftime show so when he wasn’t we invited him!!!”

Dickinson has informed TMZ that they have reached out to Wayne’s management but, so far, has not heard anything from them.

Although Wayne expressed disappointment in Lamar being selected instead of him for the halftime performance at the Super Bowl, he did admit to speaking to the Compton rapper in December 2024. In a conversation with Skip Bayless, he told the sports analyst that he wished Lamar the best and told him to “kill” his performance.

