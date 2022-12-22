Lil Wayne Sued by Personal Chef: Alleges She Was Fired for Leaving Vegas to Care for Injured Son

Lil Wayne is being taken to court after being accused of firing his personal chef when she had to go care for her son who suffered a head injury.According to TMZ, a wrongful termination lawsuit was Wayne Carter. His former personal chef, Morghan Medlock, alleges that she was fired after she had to attend to a family emergency regarding her son. Young Money’sis being taken to court after being accused of firing his personal chef when she had to go care for her son who suffered a head injury.According to TMZ, a wrongful termination lawsuit was filed against Lil Wayne, akaHis former personal chef,, alleges that she was fired after she had to attend to a family emergency regarding her son.

Documents obtained by TMZ state that Medlock, who has been employed for almost two years by the rapper, had been with Wayne in Las Vegas for Memorial Day Weekend. She received a phone call notifying her of a head injury her son had suffered. The injury was so severe that he had to be taken to the hospital. She wanted to leave Vegas to head back to Los Angeles to be with her son and she accuses Wayne of messing up the flight arrangements by sparking up weed on the plane and delaying takeoff.Medlock decided to make her own flight arrangements to get back to her son as soon as she could. She booked another flight and stated that she informed the rapper’s assistant of her plans to leave to get back to her son. Instead of being compassionate to her plight, Medlock said she was terminated.Medlock alleged that after she left Vegas, Wayne’s team questioned her and kept asking if she had quit the position. She told them no.