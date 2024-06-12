General by Daniel Johnson Lily Gaddis Fired After Refusing To Apologize For Using N-Word On TikTok Her now-ex-employer, Rophe of the Carolinas, issued a statement on June 11 which did not mention her by name, but declared that a newly hired employee had been fired for inflammatory commentary on social media









Lily Gaddis, a TikTok user who used to post a lot of “trad-wife” (traditional wife) content on the platform, has been removed from TikTok and fired from her job as a result of a pair of videos she posted. In one of the videos, Gaddis used the N-word in reference to who her circle of friends were married to.

As Dextero reported, the original video Gaddis posted, in which she used the N-word, received backlash, so she posted a second video to purportedly address the backlash. Gaddis referred to the husbands of her friends as “broke ass n***s” in the first video that received widespread backlash. During the follow-up video she posted, Gaddis addressed the criticism with a non-apology, “So a recent video of mine seems to have upset members of a certain community. All the backlash made me do a soul search. After all that, I still couldn’t find a care.” Gaddis declared.

Her now-ex-employer, Rophe of the Carolinas, issued a statement on June 11 which did not mention her by name but declared that a newly hired employee had been fired for inflammatory commentary on social media. “We at Rophe of the Carolinas want to address a recent incident that has caused concern and upset among our stakeholders. A newly hired employee made inflammatory remarks on social media that do not align with the values and beliefs of our company. We want to make it clear that these sentiments are not representative of our organization, and we do not condone or support such behavior.”

To catch you up:

Yes this white TikToker gained fame by doing the trad wife thing and casually dropping the n-word.



As outrage grew, she lost a gig, gained 60K followers and is now touted as a #1A "viral sensation" on small right-wing channels. https://t.co/YbGz7yaDmV pic.twitter.com/poEyt1PeZY — mcbc 🇺🇸🗽 (@mcbc) June 12, 2024

The statement continued, “As soon as we were made aware of the situation, we took immediate action to pull the employee from her assignment, which is not directly with any client of ours, and the employee in question is no longer with our company. We are owned and operated by (an) African American female and immigrant-owned business and handled this situation as quickly as we could. We want to assure you that we are committed to fostering a diverse, inclusive, and respectful work environment where all individuals are valued and respected.”

In contrast to her Tik-Tok accounts, Gaddis’ Facebook and Twitter/X accounts are still active, and she, in particular, used her Twitter/X account to amplify support from right-wing accounts. As The Daily Beast reported, she argued that her First Amendment rights were under attack, posting, “If my freedom of speech taken, they’ll be coming for yours next.” Gaddis also followed up that post sarcastically thanking Black people for helping to launch her next career. “Thanks, Black community, for helping to launch my new career in conservative media! You all played your role well like the puppets you are.”

RELATED CONTENT: Black TikTok Teacher Ruffles Social Media’s Feathers With Video Of Students Unbraiding His Hair