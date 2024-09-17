Uncategorized by BLACK ENTERPRISE Editors Limited Time Promotion: McDonald’s Offers 50-Cent Cheeseburgers and Family Budget-Friendly $5 Meal Deals From the fan-favorite $5 Meal Deal to National French Fry Day, and a variety of local market promotions available on the McDonald’s App, this summer was all about stretching your dollar further.







McDonald’s gave the ultimate plug to fast food lovers with a limited-time offer of 50-cent cheeseburgers and a brand-new $5 Meal Deal. The promotion, which kicks off this week, is designed to give customers more value for their dollar while enjoying classic menu favorites.

Starting Sept. 18, McDonald’s app users can snag cheeseburgers for just 50 cents, but only for two days. The deal commemorates the iconic burger’s long-standing popularity and is available exclusively through the McDonald’s app, adding a digital convenience for loyal customers.

In addition, McDonald’s has introduced a $5 Meal Deal that includes select items such as a burger, fries, and a drink. This new meal option allows budget-conscious customers to enjoy a full meal without breaking the bank.

“This summer, tens of millions of fans went to their local McDonald’s to enjoy our $5 Meal Deal, and it was so great to welcome them,” said Joe Erlinger, President of McDonald’s USA. “Together with our franchisees, we’re committed to keeping our prices as affordable as possible, which is why we’re doubling down with even more ways to save. Whether you’re stopping by for breakfast, lunch, dinner or a late-night snack, we want everyone to find the food they love at a price that hits the spot. The extension of the $5 Meal Deal and the other offerings we’re announcing for our fall lineup are just a few of the ways we’re working hard to offer great meals at a fair price.”

How to Get the Deals:

Download the McDonald’s app and create an account if you haven’t already done so.

Access the app’s “Deals” section on the designated promotion days to redeem the 50-cent cheeseburger offer.

The $5 Meal Deal is available in-store and through the app for a limited time.

The promotions come when inflation impacts food prices, and McDonald’s is looking to attract customers seeking affordable dining options. Don’t miss out on this opportunity to enjoy delicious food for less!