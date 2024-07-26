News by Jameelah Mullen Lincoln Beach, New Orleans’ Historic Black Beach Set To Reopen Next Year The Mayor’s office invites New Orleans residents to share their feedback about the upcoming revitalization project.









During the Jim Crow Era, New Orleans’ Lincoln Beach was the only beach that was open to the Black community. The beach was closed in 1964 following the integration of nearby Pontchartrain Beach. New Orleans officials are planning to reopen the historic beach by next year.

Lincoln Beach was once home to an amusement park and an Olympic-sized pool, which served as a premiere gathering spot for Black families in the segregated South.

“It was our little piece of heaven,” Dr. Mona Lisa Saloy said in an interview with WWLTV News last year.

“It was an amusement park where we could go on rides. And for me, a girl from the neighborhood. It was ‘the big pool,’ an Olympic-sized pool,” she told the outlet.

Lincoln Beach was also a popular entertainment spot where Black artists could showcase their talents. Popular artists such as Fats Domino, Nat King Cole, The Drifters, and Aaron Neville performed at the historic beach.

Last year, the city declared the landmark a safety hazard due to “ structural deterioration and dangerous wildlife.”

This week, Lincoln Beach was officially named a national historic site, which will open it up to opportunities for funding.

So far, the city has secured nearly $25 million in funding and plans to move forward with the revitalization project.

“My administration recognizes the historic, cultural significance and natural beauty of Lincoln Beach and has been working to revitalize this area to reopen it for the public,” said Mayor LaToya Cantrell. “

The city and its contractor, Sasaki, will release the initial concepts at public meetings on Thursday and Saturday. Axios reported.

Some concepts include a fishing pier, a bigger beach, an entertainment space, walking trails, and restaurants.

Residents are asked to participate in the upcoming public meetings.

“For the success of this redevelopment project, it is essential to have diverse participation and solicit valuable community input from all constituents throughout the City of New Orleans and its metro area,” The Mayor’s office statement reads.

The public meetings will occur at the New Orleans East Opportunity Center on Thursday, July 25, at 6 p.m. and Saturday, July 27, at 10 a.m.