New Orleans Council Moves Forward With An Ordinance That Will Pay Musicians $200 An Hour

Members of the New Orleans City Council voted in favor of a musician pay ordinance which will now go to the full council for consideration. If passed, musicians hired by the city will be paid at least $200 per hour. If a band is hired, each member makes the same hourly rate. This is good news for some local musicians who say they are underpaid.

Danovon Calhoun-Bettis is the Director of Engagement for The Music & Culture Coalition of New Orleans and a musician. Calhoun-Bettis. In an interview with WWLTV, the musician said many of his counterparts struggle to meet their basic expenses, including rent, food and health insurance.

“There’s no way you can have the lifeline of the city providing you everything you need while not providing the basis of what you need,” Calhoun told the outlet.

Morgan Clevenger has been active on the New Orleans music scene since the 1980s. The musician said that the city should look at the “whole picture” when it comes to compensation.

“Performance is one thing, but they have to rehearse. They have to load in; they have to load out. They have pre-performance time, and all of that needs to be considered when we’re talking about rate of pay.” Clevenger told WVUE News.

New Orleans City Council President Helena Moreno said that musicians are essential components to the city’s cultural makeup.

“They’re our culture bearers. They are so much of what the city is about. So, they should be paid appropriately. We hear about musicians who just can’t make ends meet, so it’s hard to continue on with their craft,” Moreno told WGNO News.

According to Moreno, artists who perform at the airport are currently paid $175 for three hours of work.

The full council will vote on the ordinance July 25. If approved, council members said they hope the $200 rate will be a new standard for hiring bands in the private sector.

