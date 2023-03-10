Lincoln Presidential Foundation Announces Jim Reynolds Will Receive the 2023 Lincoln Leadership Prize

The Lincoln Presidential Foundation announced today that it will award its prestigious Lincoln Leadership Prize to Jim Reynolds, founder, chairman and CEO of Loop Capital, for his track record of mentorship, service, and philanthropy.

The Lincoln Leadership Prize, to be presented during a special, in-person dinner on June 14 at the Hilton Chicago (720 S Michigan Ave), is an annual award that recognizes notable individuals for a lifetime of exceptional service in the spirit of the 16th President of the United States, Abraham Lincoln. The award honors individuals who accept the responsibilities imposed by history and demanded by conscience, who show great strength of character and exhibit unwavering commitment to the defining principles of democracy.

A 30-year veteran of the financial services industry, Mr. Reynolds leads the largest minority-owned investment banking firm in the United States. He founded the firm in 1997 with a simple motto as a guide: “To provide client service beyond expectations.” This motto still serves as the driving force of the firm and has empowered Loop Capital to expand into corporate finance, global equity trading, taxable fixed income trading, tax-exempt fixed income trading, mergers and acquisitions, public finance, infrastructure investment and financial consulting. As Chairman and CEO, Mr. Reynolds spearheaded the accelerated growth and diversification of the firm, which, in addition to being the largest minority-owned investment firm is also one of the largest privately held investment banks in the United States. Prior to founding Loop Capital, Mr. Reynolds held senior-level positions at several global Wall Street firms.

Mr. Reynolds is also a passionate advocate of giving back to the community and has an impressive track record of corporate leadership and philanthropy. In particular, he is committed to addressing systemic inequality, advancing civil rights, and helping African Americans achieve success by disrupting the cycle of disparities in health, gun violence and education. Mr. Reynolds currently serves as Chairman of Boards for the Chicago Community Trust and Securities Industry and Financial Markets Association (SIFMA). Additionally, he holds a Master’s of Management in Finance from Northwestern University’s Kellogg Graduate School of Management and a Bachelor of Arts in Political Science from the University of Wisconsin, La Crosse. Mr. Reynolds also serves as a Board Member of Kellogg Global Advisory Board, Hope Chicago Executive Leadership Advisory Board, World Business Chicago, Intersect Illinois, National Parks Conservation Association and the Chicago Urban League, as well as a member of the CFA Institute.

“Jim’s dedication to removing barriers and creating more opportunities for African Americans to achieve success exemplifies the same ideals President Lincoln championed,” said Foundation Board Chair Sergio ‘Satch’ Pecori. “His outstanding leadership and selfless dedication to supporting and inspiring future generations to ‘give back’ makes him an excellent recipient for this award.”

“I believe if you’re on this earth you’re supposed to help others, especially if you are fortunate to have some level of success,” said Jim Reynolds. “Abraham Lincoln’s life and presidency embody that ideal, and it is an honor to join the illustrious group of Lincoln Leadership Prize recipients, each of whom strove to help mankind in their own way.”

“Recognizing compassionate leaders like Jim Reynolds with the Lincoln Leadership Prize is both an opportunity to celebrate his great work and a call to action for us all to continue what Lincoln referred to as the ‘unfinished work’ of freedom and democracy,” said Erin Carlson Mast, Lincoln Presidential Foundation’s CEO.

The Foundation has awarded the Lincoln Leadership Prize annually since 2006. Previous recipients include: 43rd President of the United States George W. Bush; Former British Prime Minister Tony Blair; Astrophysicist Neil deGrasse Tyson; Historian Doris Kearns Goodwin; Civil Rights Activists The Little Rock Nine; Filmmaker Steven Spielberg; 42nd President of the United States Bill Clinton; former Polish President Lech Walesa; Journalist Tim Russert; Astronaut James Lovell, Jr; Archbishop Desmond Tutu; Supreme Court Justice Sandra Day O’Connor; philanthropist David Rubenstein; award-winning actor and philanthropist Gary Sinise; and corporate leader Mellody Hobson.

The Lincoln Leadership Prize event is the primary fundraiser for the Lincoln Presidential Foundation. For more information about the Lincoln Leadership Prize, please visit www.lincolnpresidential.org