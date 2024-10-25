Politics by Kandiss Edwards Lincoln Project Highlights Trump’s Lies Through The Mouths Of Babes The Lincoln Project's new ad highlights Donald Trump's non-presidential nature.







On Oct. 24, the Lincoln Project released an advertisement focusing on the most absurd claims and lies told by presidential candidate Donald Trump.

The video, posted to YouTube, uses the innocence of youth to convey the character of the man who can potentially hold the highest office in America.

The diverse group of children featured in the ad appear prepubescent; some young enough to still have baby teeth. The kids are seen speaking, but the audience hears Trump’s voice as he criticizes soldiers captured during war and how Haitian immigrants living in Springfield, Ohio, are “eating the dogs” and “eating the cats.”

Children are taught to tell the truth, not embellish when speaking about problems and how to work through strong emotions to facilitate good communication. The ad shows how the rules seem not to apply to Trump.

The Lincoln Project is not the first to speak out against Trump’s unpresidential conduct and baseless claims. Radio personality Charlamagne tha God called out CNN and other news platforms for spending too much time discussing frivolous points and not amplifying “fascist” statements made by Trump.

The Lincoln Project calls itself a “leading pro-democracy organization in the United States—dedicated to the preservation, protection, and defense of democracy.”

“Trump’s racism, xenophobia, and sexism is on full display every time a family turns on the TV,” said Ryan Wiggins, Lincoln Project’s chief of staff. “Hate is taught, and Trump is a damaging example to young children. The policies he wants to enact are full of hate and will destroy the fabric of the nation. Our children will not inherit the America of the last 250 years, but the America Trump remakes in his own image. This nightmare must be ended once and for all.”

The organization’s content is not solely focused on Trump. Many of its ads focus on current issues being litigated in the Supreme Court and voted on by Congress.

The Lincoln Project sends out a weekly newsletter informing the public about active threats to democracy, which you can receive by clicking here.

RELATED CONTENT: Charlamagne Tha God Indicates He Won’t Vote Trump: ‘I’m Voting To Preserve Democracy‘