Charlamagne Tha God Files Cease and Desist Order Demanding Trump Remove ‘Breakfast Club’ Clip From Campaign Ad

Charlamagne Tha God has filed a cease and desist order against Donald Trump for using a Breakfast Club clip in one of his campaign ads.

The filing comes in response to a Trump ad released on Oct. 14 that includes Charlamagne voicing his disapproval of Vice President Kamala Harris supporting taxpayer-funded surgeries for transgender inmates. The 30-second clip highlights the radio personality’s comments from a recent episode where he expressed his discomfort with the policy.

“Hell no, I don’t want my taxpayer dollars going to that,” Charlamagne says in the short clip.

COMING TO A TV NEAR YOU… pic.twitter.com/FoYIoEgVGj — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 14, 2024

Charlamagne responded to the ad’s release. “Cease and desist been sent. Since when does Trump care about what’s legal?”

Harris has previously advocated for transgender inmates and migrants detained by ICE to have access to essential medical services, including gender transition surgeries. In 2019, Harris told the ACLU that she supported cuts to ICE funding and providing gender transition surgery to detained migrants.

During a town hall event in New Hampshire in April 2019, a voter asked Harris if she supported adding a “third gender” option on federal identification cards.

“Sure,” Harris said to cheers from the crowd. “I have my entire life and career been an ally and I see the issue of LGBTQ rights as a fundamental civil rights and human rights issue, period.”

Harris also criticized the Trump administration’s attempts to ban transgender troops from serving in the military, labeling it as “outrageous.” This stance has become a point of contention for rival campaigns, including Trump’s, with the former president and some of his Republican allies aggressively promoting anti-trans messaging in the final stretch of the 2024 election.

In recent months, Trump has attended campaign events with socially conservative groups like Moms for Liberty. In contrast, Trump support groups flood the airwaves with ads that criticize policies supporting the transgender community. As of Oct. 9, the Trump campaign and Republican groups have spent over $21 million on television ads targeting anti-trans and anti-LGBTQ sentiments.

