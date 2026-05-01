LinkedIn Accused of Extensive Browser Surveillance Without Users’ Knowledge

LinkedIn is facing backlash after an investigation alleged the site used hidden code to monitor software and tools installed on users’ computers without their knowledge.

An April 4 report titled BrowserGate details findings from an investigation into LinkedIn that raise concerns about data collection, privacy, and corporate intelligence practices on the Microsoft-owned platform. Researchers described it as potentially “one of the largest corporate espionage and data breach scandals in digital history.”

According to a study by Fairlinked e.V., an alleged coalition of commercial users, LinkedIn may be using hidden browser scripts to scan installed extensions and gather detailed device data—potentially without user consent. Researchers say the activity resembles large-scale browser fingerprinting that could expose sensitive personal and corporate information.

The report alleges LinkedIn injects hidden JavaScript into user sessions to scan for installed browser extensions, ranging from productivity tools to enterprise software. Independent testing by BleepingComputer supports parts of the claim, identifying scripts that probe for more than 6,200 extensions, a stark increase from the about 2,000 reported earlier in 2025, suggesting the scope has rapidly expanded. The method works by attempting to access known resources tied to extension IDs; if they load, the extension is assumed to be installed.

LinkedIn is denying the allegations, claiming its practices are aimed at security and platform integrity and not surveillance. In a statement, the company acknowledged it detects certain browser extensions but said this is to identify tools that scrape data or violate its terms of service. LinkedIn also questioned the credibility of the BrowserGate report, claiming it stems from an individual whose account was restricted for policy violations.

“To protect the privacy of our members, their data, and to ensure site stability, we do look for extensions that scrape data without members’ consent or otherwise violate LinkedIn’s Terms of Service,” LinkedIn said in part.

“Unfortunately, this is a case of an individual who lost in the court of law, but is seeking to re-litigate in the court of public opinion without regard for accuracy,” the company added.

However, amid news of the report, LinkedIn is facing criticism on social media, with people urging a boycott of the platform.

“I HIGHLY recommend everyone stop using LinkedIn period,” one X user wrote. “LinkedIn sells your usage data back to the very companies you work for. Full stop, DELETE IT NOW.”

“Definitely wouldn’t recommend browsing LinkedIn right now,” another X user tweeted. “There’s like 30 browser vulnerabilities rolling out fixes too.”

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