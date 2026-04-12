Technology by Nahlah Abdur-Rahman NSA Warns Americans To Reboot Internet Routers Over Cybersecurity Attacks Internet users should do weekly reboots of their devices and routers to maintain personal cybersecurity.







The National Security Agency is warning Americans to reboot their internet routers amid cybersecurity threats.

The NSA has informed U.S. internet users of potential attacks targeting home networks to steal innocent civilians’ personal data. To protect this sensitive information, the NSA is urging Americans to take certain preventative measures.

“Don’t be a victim,” warned the NSA in a new statement. “Malicious cyber actors may leverage your home network to gain access to personal, private, and confidential information.”

Forbes emphasized how U.S. households could fall victim to hackers, particularly the APT28, also known as Fancy Bear. The group is reportedly working for Russia’s military to round up this data.

The stolen information is then utilized by the nation’s GRU intelligence agency for nefarious means, prompting the NSA to support the FBA’s public call against the Russian cyber actors.

NSA supports @FBI PSA on Russian GRU cyber actors exploiting routers. Take action today to stay secure.



To learn more and for best practices, read NSA’s press release.https://t.co/JMgFuSLL3U#Cybersecurity #NSA #NetworkDefense #RouterSecurity — NSA/CSS (@NSAGov) April 8, 2026

To combat this virtual issue, the NSA wants internet users to update their technology. This means to get rid of older routers in exchange for one’s that have more modern security measures.

Older networks and internet practices may open the door for security risks. Given this, the NSA has urged Americans to incorporate safety updates into their tech routines. This includes “changing default usernames and passwords, disabling remote management interfaces from the Internet, updating to latest firmware versions, and upgrading end-of-support devices.”

How often internet users should do this, however, is more constant than one may think. The NSA declared that router reboots, or turning devices on and off again, should occur on a weekly basis “at a minimum.”

The FCC also released a ban on Wifi routers manufactured in foreign countries, citing them as more susceptible to certain breaches. Although this ban is primarily on newer models, most Americans use these popular brands to keep the internet flowing through their homes.

In a list compiled by Ookla, heavily-used brands like NETGEAR, TP-Link, Google Nest, and Eero also rank among the top ten vendors used by U.S. internet users. However, as it stands, there are no U.S.-made Wifi routers currently available to mitigate the issue.

That being said, Americans should remain extra vigilant around their internet precautions amid heightened concerns, maintaining their personal and national security.

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