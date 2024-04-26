Lionel Richie Returns Home To Open Hello Park In Tuskegee

Legendary Motown recording artist, Lionel Richie, who got his start with The Commodores in Tuskegee went back home to open a park next to his childhood home in Alabama.

Lowes Department Store partnered with the “All Night Long” singer to open Hello Park, aptly named after one of his greatest hits, “Hello.” After a 30-year journey, the park was finally opened with the help of Lowe’s Hometowns. The park is “a community green space for residents to gather and connect with nature.” Richie has gifted Hello Park to Tuskegee University.

WTVM reported that Richie stated that the school and the students who attend have a special place in his heart.

“As time went on, this became an open field, and I thought, what do we do with this? Well, because of its location, it’s right across the great gates. So I said, ‘Let’s do this. Let’s put this together,’” said Richie.

“I want them to understand there is a place where I had a dream. There is a place where I had to put my life together in terms of who I want to be and where I want to go. I want this to be an example of, it starts right here in Tuskegee but the whole world is waiting for you,” he continued.

Regional Vice President of Lowe’s Sly Renard says building the park was part of the brand’s mission for over 100 years. He stated that Hometowns invested $100 million into projects such as this one for the next five years, with some in other parts of Alabama and Georgia.

“We really want to thank Mr. Richie for selecting us as a partner for this. And then thank our architects and nation partners who help us do these hometowns across the country. And really, thanks to the community. That’s what we’re here for,” Renard said.