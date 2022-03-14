LIQUID SOUL Celebrates 20th Anniversary, Names Hamilton Brown As President

LIQUID SOUL, a culturally driven, full-service marketing agency, has reached a milestone in business and success!

Celebrating its 20th year anniversary as a leader in entertainment and sports marketing, LIQUID SOUL is bursting at the seams in growth and has made significant shifts in expanding the agency’s services and leadership team.

“After 20 years of business success and industry impact, our company continues to be a leader in entertainment and sports media marketing. We’ve had an exciting journey, thus far, but we know that with great success comes great growth and we are happy to report that LIQUID SOUL is experiencing a busy season of significant expansion and elevation. Over the last three years, we have expanded into healthcare, biopharmaceuticals, enterprise technology, retail, consumer products, government and politics, and we’re very excited about what more lies ahead,” said Tirrell D. Whittley, CEO & founder of LIQUID SOUL.

As LIQUID SOUL continues to grow, strong and excellent leadership is necessary. Hamilton Brown, who joined the agency in 2017 as the agency’s Los Angeles office managing partner and head of brand strategy, has been promoted to president of LIQUID SOUL.

Throughout his career, Brown’s influence and expertise in branding and product innovation have been recognized with award-winning, and memorable advertising campaigns, including the Old Spice “The Man, Your Man Can Smell Like” campaign with former NFL’er Isaiah Mustafa.

Since then, Brown has been lauded as a “40 under 40 Brand Innovator” (2015) and an iMedia Top 25 Marketing Innovator (2015), and has successfully integrated celebrities and cultural figures including Wanda Sykes, Rob Dyrdek, Eva Marcille-Sterling, Ludacris, athletes Carmelo Anthony, Brian Urlacher, Ray Lewis, Tony Stewart and many others into innovative campaigns. He has, successfully, built a reputation as a game-changer who transforms businesses and brands, and his track record, after joining LIQUID SOUL, continues to prove his intention to do much more of the same.

“I am very excited and want to thank our CEO, Tirrell D. Whittley, and our leadership for entrusting me with this appointment. It allows me to leverage my experience from brand-building and portfolio business management to serve our organization and our clients. Every single day, I get to do what I love as a professional, and that is integrating culture, target audiences and our clients’ businesses together. My experience, inextricably, aligns with LIQUID SOUL’s mission to help brands organically connect with the target audience they serve and continue to bring a “cool factor” that makes long-lasting business-building results” said Hamilton Brown, president of LIQUID SOUL.

“As CEO and founder of LIQUID SOUL, this promotion was a natural progression based on Hamilton’s unrelenting commitment to the company’s success and forward progress. He has proven to be a valuable asset and has added, tremendously, to our overall business and culture. Coming to the table with deep advertising, branding and marketing leadership experience, our clients trust and appreciate his leadership and drive. I’m excited about his elevation and look forward to the dynamic impacts he will continue to have on our company,” said Tirrell D. Whittley.