Baby Steps To Big Dreams: Lisa Carrol Built LIVLY Into A Premium Baby Apparel Brand

When Lisa Carrol founded LIVLY, she wasn’t just starting a business but solving a problem. As a new mother, Lisa faced the heartbreaking reality of seeing her twin girls, Liv and Lilly, struggle with delicate skin. Babies’ skin, which is up to 10 times more sensitive than adults’, can take years to fully develop, and Lisa was determined to find a solution. “Seeing my girls in pain sparked something in me,” she says. “I wanted to create something better for them.”

Lisa’s desire to find a solution for her children was rooted in her own childhood struggles with sensitive skin and eczema. Growing up in two drastically different climates—Sweden’s cold winters and Jamaica’s humid heat—her skin was constantly irritated. These experiences led to the philosophy behind LIVLY’s premium baby apparel, which prioritizes comfort, softness, and care.

On a mission to find a solution, Lisa set out on a journey to create clothing made from the softest materials for babies and founded LIVLY. Pima cotton became a cornerstone of the brand after a doctor recommended it for her daughters. Its gentle, long fibers soothed their sensitive skin in a way other fabrics hadn’t. This discovery laid the foundation for LIVLY’s product line. “I wanted other parents to have the same peace of mind, knowing they were dressing their children in the softest, gentlest fabrics,” Lisa shares.

The inspiration for LIVLY runs deeper than fabric choices. Lisa’s early struggles with feeling out of place as a child in Sweden also influenced the brand’s aesthetic. The whimsical prints and LIVLY’s signature sleeping cutie logo represent Lisa’s personal escape into dreaming—a way to cope with the challenges of growing up feeling different. “I want every child to feel accepted and loved,” Lisa explains. “At LIVLY, we aim to instill a sense of worth and comfort through our designs.”

Filling the Gap in the Children’s Luxury Market

When Lisa launched LIVLY in Sweden, she identified a clear gap in the children’s clothing market. Parents were forced to compromise on quality or pay premium prices for big-name luxury brands. Lisa’s vision was to create a middle ground: high-quality, soft, and beautiful designs at a price point accessible to more families.

“Our goal was to deliver absolute softness and comfort without compromising on style or breaking the bank,” she explains. Handpicked Pima cotton from Peru’s northern valley, bamboo, and even cashmere form the backbone of LIVLY’s product offerings, each carefully selected to provide the ultimate comfort for children.

From the very beginning, LIVLY’s ethos has been rooted in ensuring that every child can enjoy the softness and quality of luxury clothing without the hefty price tag. This attention to detail and commitment to affordability have earned LIVLY a loyal following, with parents trusting the brand to deliver the best for their children.

Challenges and Successes Along the Way

Scaling LIVLY from an idea to an international brand wasn’t easy. Lisa admits that the biggest challenge was figuring everything out as she went along. “In the beginning, I wore many hats—I was the designer, sales manager, and even CFO,” she recalls. “Balancing those roles while trying to grow the brand internationally was challenging, but it taught me the importance of adaptability and perseverance.”

One of the key moments that solidified Lisa’s confidence in LIVLY’s success was when she spotted Sarah Jessica Parker, one of her idols, walking down Madison Avenue with her twin daughters dressed in LIVLY from head to toe. “That moment was surreal,” Lisa says. Soon after, LIVLY was picked up by major retailers like Barneys and Bloomingdale’s, and the brand saw a surge in online orders.

Despite the success, Lisa remains grounded in the mission that started it all: to provide the softest, most comfortable clothing for babies. For her, the most rewarding part of LIVLY’s journey has been seeing the brand become part of families’ everyday lives. “Knowing that our values resonate with parents and that they trust us to provide the gentlest start for their babies is incredibly fulfilling,” she shares.

Liv and Lilly: Continual Inspiration

Even though Lisa’s daughters, Liv and Lilly, are now 16, they remain her biggest inspirations. “We talk a lot about the importance of being comfortable in your own skin, which, as teenagers, can be tough,” she says. Their experiences remind Lisa of the core values that LIVLY stands for—comfort, confidence, and belonging. These values shape the brand in meaningful and authentic ways, ensuring that LIVLY remains a brand that resonates with parents and children alike.

Advice for Aspiring Entrepreneurs

As a successful founder, Lisa offers valuable advice for women looking to break into the luxury fashion industry. “Make sure you truly love what you’re doing-especially on the days when everything feels like it’s falling apart,” she says. “Challenges will come, and when they do, you need to be your own biggest source of strength.”

For Lisa, resilience has been key to her success. Drawing on her background as a former basketball player, she emphasizes the importance of pushing through tough times and learning from mistakes. “It’s not just about surviving setbacks; it’s about turning them into the fuel that drives you forward.”

Lisa’s journey is a testament to the power of perseverance, passion, and an unwavering commitment to quality. Through LIVLY, she has created more than just a luxury children’s clothing brand—she has built a world where every child can feel safe, accepted, and loved.

