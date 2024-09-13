Women by Stacy Jackson Angela Alsobrooks And Lisa Blunt Rochester Could Be The 1st Black Women To Serve The U.S. Senate Simultaneously Rochester and Alsobrooks refer to each other as “sister senator to be" as they root for each other to win seats in the U.S. Senate this year.







It’s unheard of for two Black women to serve in the U.S. Senate at the same time. However, that might change in November if the two Black women Democratic candidates, Lisa Blunt Rochester and Angela Alsobrooks, win their elections.

If both Black women are elected, the election will mark a historic moment within the chamber, which has mostly reflected white male membership. According to The Associated Press, victorious elections for Rochester and Alsobrooks would double the number of Black women to ever hold a seat in the U.S. Senate from two to four.

For Blunt Rochester, the road ahead for the Delaware seat is expected to be a hands-down defeat for her Republican candidate following an uncontested primary on Tuesday. However, in order for America to witness a historic moment in the U.S. Senate, Alsobrooks must prevail in what is predicted to be a tight race for the Maryland seat against former Republican Gov. Larry Hogan. The two women are rooting for each other and address each other as “sister senator to be” in their personal text message exchanges.

“There isn’t a cookie-cutter way to run,” Blunt Rochester said about the bid for office. She said her goal goes beyond making history, “but to make a difference, an impact, on people’s lives.” As previously mentioned by BLACK ENTERPRISE, the Democrat, who made history as the first woman and person of color to represent Delaware in Congress, planned to campaign aggressively as she’s been a representative for seniors, the environment, small businesses, and women’s reproductive rights.

“People like me, stories like mine, don’t usually make it to the United States Senate,” Alsobrooks said in August, BE noted. The Prince George’s County executive shared her grandmother’s dream of working in government and her goals to shape policy in Congress during the Democratic National Convention. Her campaign has addressed issues like environmental protection and women’s reproductive rights.

Glynda C. Carr, the president and CEO of Higher Heights for America, said people are “anxious and excited” about the possible outcome of both women’s elections.

