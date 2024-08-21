Women by Stacy Jackson Democratic Candidate Angela Alsobrooks Fights To Solidify Historic Win In Bid For Maryland Senate Seat The Democratic candidate is fighting to become the first Black woman to represent Maryland in the senate and to change policy in Congress.







Prince George’s County executive Angela Alsobrooks, who addressed the nation on Tuesday night from the Democratic National Convention in Chicago, is looking toward a historic win in November if she is elected to represent the state of Maryland in the Senate.

As she fights to become the first Black woman senator of Maryland, Alsobrooks faces Republican candidate and former Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan for the seat of retiring Democratic Sen. Ben Cardin. According to NBC News, the race predicts a possible reshaping of the Senate, which comprises a thin majority of Democrats. Polling data has reflected the edge Alsobrooks has in the race, even though it’s not as much as the typical leading Democratic candidate.

“People like me, stories like mine, don’t usually make it to the United States Senate,” the Democrat said on Tuesday as she told the DNC crowd she’s the legacy of her grandmother whose dream was to work in government. Alsobrooks shared that her inspiration stems from women like her grandmother and those like Vice President Kamala Harris, who envision a better future and make it a reality.

Not only does Alsobrooks look forward to potentially making history, but she’s also committed to using her platform to shape policy in Congress with plans to endorse a $15-per-hour minimum wage, healthcare for all, gun manufacturer accountability, and abortion access. “We are looking at a time that is like a time we’ve never seen before,” she said. “This election will help us decide the kind of future we want for our children and grandchildren and what kind of state and country we will build for them.”

As Alsobrooks and Hogan go head-to-head, their campaigns have presented opposing visions for the state. “Larry Hogan continues to mislead and misrepresent,” the Alsobrooks campaign stated in response to a July statement from Hogan.

She is the first woman and youngest elected state’s attorney in Prince George’s County, boasting a drop in crime under her tenure and the establishment of a first-of-its-kind investigation and prosecution unit to hold police and officials accountable for misconduct. The core of her work has included improving employment and economic opportunities, youth investment and education, healthcare access, and mental health and addiction treatment. Throughout her campaign for Maryland’s senate seat, she has addressed rally crowds on a range of issues, including the protection of the environment and women’s reproductive rights.

Alsobrooks has received support from VP Harris, who endorsed her, and President Joe Biden, who has previously referred to the 53-year-old Democrat as a “soon-to-be senator.” Additionally, Alsobrooks’s campaign has seen a $2.6 million investment from Women Vote, the PAC, and Higher Heights for America PAC support.

