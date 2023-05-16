Erika Alexander Receives Honorary Doctorate from Bennett College

Hollywood’s Black elite are getting the flowers they deserve over the weekend at several HBCUs and other institutions’ 2023 commencement ceremonies. Actress Erika Alexander is adding to this legacy.

Alexander was given an honorary Doctor of Humane Letters degree from Bennett College in Greensboro, North Carolina, as mentioned on the school’s website. The award-winning director and documentarian was awarded and recognized for her humanitarian work and scholarship in the humanities. Famous for her role as one of our favorite lawyers on the hit ’90s sitcom Living Single, Alexander was the speaker before the 94th graduating class of the all-women’s college.

Bennett is preparing to celebrate 150 years of excellence in the upcoming semester. College President Suzanne Elise Walsh, JD, says giving Alexander this honorary degree comes at a very important time.

“Similar to the Belles of Bennett College, Erika Alexander defies easy categorization. She effortlessly resides at the intersection of arts, media, gender, and social justice, embodying the spirit of the College’s mission,” Walsh said.

“Beyond her accomplishments, Erika Alexander has utilized her voice, platform, and influence to advocate for those who have been overlooked or marginalized. The College expresses deep gratitude for her support and acknowledges her as a beacon of inspiration and empowerment.” Alexander, 53, has worked tirelessly on and off screen to tell the stories of Black people worldwide. She produces Audible Original’s Best True Crime Series, FINDING TAMIKA, and the Emmy-nominated and NAACP Best Documentary winner, JOHN LEWIS: GOOD TROUBLE.

Receiving this honor puts her in great company. Bennett has honored Dr. Maya Angelou, Phylicia Rashad, Coretta Scott King, Susan Taylor, Ruby Dee, and U. S. Congresswoman Alma Adams (D-NC).

When she’s not behind the camera, Alexander can be seen on STARZ’s Run the World as Barb. With season two premiering on May 26, the veteran told Pop Culture she’s excited for fans to see the development of her character.