Yeah! Usher Receives Honorary Doctorate From Berklee College Of Music

They’ve called him U-S-H-E-R for the past two decades, but now, Berklee College of Music says you can call him Dr. Usher.

This past weekend, R&B superstar Usher Raymond received an honorary doctorate from the renowned institution for his invaluable contributions to music and philanthropy, according to Rated R&B. The eight-time Grammy winner is amid a legendary time in his illustrious career, and this latest honor is proof that his status as an icon is firmly cemented.

“My goal as an artist has always been to inspire people to make a positive impact through my music, to make you feel something, and last night I felt proud…of the legacy that has been built and that we’re building together as artists,” Usher said during his commencement speech. He also left the graduating class with encouraging words to take with them into the next chapters of their lives. “Keep running past that finish line [of your goals], break the barriers, identify that spark in you that motivates you to keep going, and don’t expect everything to be perfect and run smoothly,” he said. “Take what you’ve learned here [at Berklee], go into the world, and make great things.”

For the 44-year-old, it was a true moment of gratitude. “They call me D-o-c-t-o-r R-a-y-m-o-n-d. Thank you @berkleecollege for honoring me and presenting me with a Doctor of Music degree,” he captioned a photo of himself in academic dress. “I’m so grateful for this opportunity to share a message to the next generation of artists, producers, vocalists, arrangers, dancers and more. Be brave and I hope your spark never goes away.”

On hand to help Usher celebrate the momentous occasion were his mother, Jonetta Patton, his children, his partner, Jennifer Goicoechea, and his longtime collaborators, Jermaine Dupri and Rico Love. Usher’s My Way- The Vegas Residency picks back up in June, but in the meantime, the singer’s been busy delivering show-stopping performances at festivals across the country and celebrating major milestones for some of his most popular albums. While picking up his new title, Usher also marked the 15th anniversary of his fifth album, Here I Stand, which debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard charts.