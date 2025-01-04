Education by Mary Spiller HBCU Livingstone College Receives $3M Donation The gift came from an anonymous donor who has been supporting Livingstone throughout the last fiscal year.







Livingstone College has received a substantial anonymous donation from a long-time donor. The private Christian HBCU, located in Salisbury, NC, will enter its spring semester with a $3 million boost.

As reported by HBCU Gameday, Dr. Anthony J. Davis, the president of Livingstone, announced in a faculty speech, “Over the vacation — over the paid time off — I received notification that Livingstone College will kick off this academic year with another anonymous gift from our anonymous donor to the tune of $3 million.”

He added, “We don’t receive philanthropy at this level because of a president who gets up and makes an eloquent speech. This happens because all of you have been committed to this miracle approach. It’s because of the work that you’re doing, and it’s making us [Livingstone] the fastest-growing HBCU in North Carolina.”

The donation money is set to be used for renovation projects on Livingstone’s campus, which will include several of its residence halls and cafeteria services.

The donation came from a source that has supported the HBCU in the past. Reportedly, the college received $23 million from the donor over the course of the fiscal year, which was supported mostly by a $10 million donation in July.

Davis credited the donations partly for the success that they’ve found in the past year. Livingstone currently has a 13% growth number and is one of only five private HBCUs in North Carolina.

Davis explained that the impressive growth puts Livingstone in the spotlight now.

He said, “Which means that the world is watching. The world wants to know. — ‘Wait a minute, Livingstone? They’re getting philanthropic contributions like Morehouse and Spelman. We are. It’s because of the work that you’re doing.”

He added, “When we talk about slow control growth, it’s about capacity. We could not function above 1,200 students right now, physically on campus. So right now we’re at 941. We’re almost close to capacity.”

RELATED CONTENT: Livingstone College Gifted Third Anonymous Million-Dollar Donation