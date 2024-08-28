Lizzo Announces ‘Gap Year’ To Protect Peace Of Mind

Grammy award-winning singer Lizzo took to Instagram on Monday to share a candid video with her followers that announced the “gap year” she’s taking to focus on herself.

“I’m taking a gap year & protecting my peace🙏🏾,” she captioned the video that showed her stepping outside in a bathing suit and letting the rain fall all over her body.

Fans applauded the “Truth Hurts” singer for prioritizing her mental health and being bold enough to share her journey with the outside world.

“It’s nice to see a celebrity actually putting themselves first and admitting they need it before they break down. I wish you well!” one fan wrote.

“Take all the time you need. We will be here,” added someone else.

Lizzo’s break follows her messy legal battle with three former dancers who sued her last year, claiming they were harassed and forced into a hostile work environment while touring with the singer, who denied all of the claims. The suit is ongoing.

“These last few days have been gut-wrenchingly difficult and overwhelmingly disappointing,” she said in a statement at the time. “My work ethic, morals, and respectfulness have been questioned. Usually, I choose not to respond to false allegations, but these are as unbelievable as they sound and too outrageous to not be addressed.”

In March, the singer claimed she was quitting music due to all the hate she had received online. In April, she followed up with a video saying that she was not leaving the music business and instead was quitting “giving any negative energy attention.”

“What I’m not going to quit is the joy of my life, which is making music, which is connecting to people, cause I know I’m not alone,” she said.

On Tuesday, Lizzo followed up with another video post to reflect on her growth over the last three years and tease the album she plans to record about her journey.

“I wasn’t gonna post this on IG, but 2021 me would be soooo proud of 2024 me,” she captioned the post. “And I’m NOT only talking about my body if yall only KNEWWWW what I’ve done for my mental & emotional health in the last year… wheeeew don’t worry imma write an album about it 🤭”

