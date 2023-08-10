Lizzo’s Ex-Dancers Double Down On Claims: ‘We Were Treated Poorly’

Lizzo’s former dancers accusing her of a hostile work environment in a new bombshell lawsuit are not backing down from their claims.

Crystal Williams, Arianna Davis, and Noelle Rodriguez threw Lizzo into the hot seat when they filed a lawsuit accusing the Grammy award-winning singer of sexual harassment, among other things. Now one week after filing the suit, Lizzo’s former dancers are doubling down on the shocking accusations.

“We were treated poorly,” Williams tells People. “Nobody did anything about it when we tried to speak up and advocate for ourselves. So now we’re doing it.”

“I know that my mind feels a lot clearer. There was a lot of anxiety and a lot of feelings of being overwhelmed once our suit was made public. But today, I feel very proud to be pursuing this with these ladies.”

One of the dancers accuses Lizzo of forcing them to touch a nude performer at an Amsterdam nightclub, while all three claim they were subjected to an “excruciating” audition after one team member called out alleged drinking on the job, NBC News reports. Others say they were weight shamed and bullied after filming a meeting due to a health condition.

After filing the August 1 lawsuit, Lizzo took to social media two days later to deny the “outrageous” accusations.

“My work ethic, morals and respectfulness have been questioned. My character has been criticized,” the “Juice” singer wrote in part.

“These sensationalized stories are coming from former employees who have already publicly admitted that they were told their behavior on tour was inappropriate and unprofessional.”

But the dancers say their claims are all true and they only banded together after Williams and Davis were allegedly wrongfully terminated and Rodgriguez quit to protest the firings. The dancers claim a member of management scolded them for “unacceptable and disrespectful behavior.”

“[Those accusations] only came after [the] dance cast, that was predominantly either Black women or women of color, started advocating for themselves and asking for better treatment and to be paid what we deserve on the job,” Williams says.

“And I really feel like that never applied to me because I voluntarily left on my own terms,” Rodriguez added. “I was so disgusted by the treatment that I saw.”

Since the lawsuit was filed, former Lizzo team members have come forward to support the claims, including the singer’s former creative director Quinn Whitney Wilson who revealed how she still “grieves parts of my own experience” working for the “Truth Hurts” singer.

“All of Lizzo’s former employees that have also come forward — we’ve given them the confidence to stand up, and they’re giving us the confidence to continue the fight,” Rodriguez says.

“What our movement alone started in my eyes … we’ve already won.”

