Lizzo Signals Cease And Desist To Trump After 'About Damn Time' Used At Military Parade Lizzo was not happy to hear her song at the June 14 event.







Lizzo is about ready to hit President Donald Trump with a cease and desist after hearing her 2022 hit song “About Damn Time” was used at his birthday parade in Washington on Saturday, June 14.

The Grammy award-winning artist took to TikTok to publicly condemn the appearance of her song.

In a Stitch with Courier Newsroom, Lizzo reacted to a video that showed parade attendees scattered throughout an open field as a live cover of “About Damn Time” blasted in the background. Within five seconds, Lizzo appeared disgusted in the Stitch scanning her eyes up and down in disapproval.

“Cease and desist,” she captioned the video, which concluded with her finger gesturing to push something.

According to USA Today, the lineup at Trump’s parade included DJ Nyla Symone, Lee Greenwood, Scotty Hasting, Noah Hicks, and Warren Zeiders. While the specific performer of Lizzo’s award-winning hit remains unclear, Lizzo’s fans already knew she wouldn’t approve of her music being used for an event celebrating Trump. “

The first thing I said was I don’t think Lizzo would appreciate this,” one commenter wrote, while another commented, “We all knew that wasn’t Lizzo approved.” Others hyped up the singer’s idea to immediately send a cease and desist to Trump.

Last week’s festivities, which also served as a military parade to honor the Army’s 250th anniversary, didn’t enjoy the attendance of various “No Kings” protests nationwide. Attendees voiced immigration concerns and argued that the Trump administration used the military to promote the Republican president.

Lizzo has never shied away from publicly voicing her political views. Billboard reported that the funk-pop star previously endorsed former Vice President Kamala Harris during her 2024 presidential run, highlighting her efforts to strengthen global alliances, passing the Inflation Reduction Act in 2022, and tackling issues related to healthcare, gun safety, and unemployment.

The singer was one of the first celebrities to come to Harris’ defense after critics responded to Joe Biden’s decision to drop out of the presidential race.

