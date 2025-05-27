Celebrity News by Nahlah Abdur-Rahman Inquiring Minds! Lizzo Gets To The Bottom Of The ‘Awkward’ Jason Lee & Beyoncé Interaction At Roc Nation Brunch Lee has previously joked about the awkward encounter with Queen Bey before.







Lizzo asked the real questions in her recent appearance on the Jason Lee Show. The singer asked Lee about a viral clip of Beyoncé possibly dodging him.

Hollywood Unlocked, the entertainment news blog founded by Lee, shared the clip of Lizzo asking the long-awaited question of whether Beyoncé really dodged the media personality or not. Lee gave more context to the clip of the two not interacting while at the Roc Nation brunch in 2023.

“The only thing I really want to know…,” started the Yitty founder.

“She better not try me,” Lee jokingly interjects.

“No, I don’t think you are going to like this question at all,” continued Lizzo as the two laughed.

After getting Lee’s approval to speak her mind, Lizzo gained the courage to ask the question outright.

“That clip of you and Beyoncé,” joked Lizzo as she referenced the viral video of Beyoncé seemingly ignoring Lee.

“First of all, I respect that she’s laughing in my face,” joked Lee.

” She was coming in the party as I was leaving so I ran around and plotted where to meet her,” detailed the gossip blogger. “I told my friend record this video, he recorded the moment. But once I posted it, they edited it… It looked like she was running.”

Lee has been a polarizing figure in Black Hollywood for his unabashed takes on celebrities and his news coverage of their lives. The 47-year-old noted his beef with another A-lister, Nicki Minaj, as a reason the clip went viral.

“Once I got into it wit Nicki [Minaj], her fans took it and made it a thing like ‘Beyonce’s running from Jason.'”

However, he has poked fun at his lighthearted Beyoncé controversy before, previously appearing on The Breakfast Club to address the rumors.

“I’d chase Beyoncé to the gates of heaven,” remarked Lee at the time.

Lee has since expanded from tabloids to city governance. The media personality was recently elected vice mayor of his hometown, Stockton, California. As for Lizzo, the singer is embracing her new body for the summer as she continues her weight loss journey.

