Lizzo Scores Legal Win In Lawsuit Over Stylist's Racial And Sexual Harassment Allegations

A Los Angeles judge has ruled that Lizzo cannot be sued individually in a lawsuit filed by Daniels, as Daniels has already sued the singer's touring and payroll companies.







Lizzo scored a victory on Dec. 2 in her legal battle against her former stylist Asha Daniels.

A Los Angeles judge has ruled that Lizzo cannot be sued individually in a racial and sexual harassment lawsuit filed by Daniels, as Daniels has already brought claims against the singer’s touring and payroll companies.

According to Deadline, the judge also agreed with a motion requesting the dismissal of several of Daniels’ claims, due to them not meeting jurisdictional requirements.

Lizzo has previously denied these allegations publicly, writing in a statement addressing the lawsuit, “These sensationalized stories are coming from former employees who have already publicly admitted that they were told their behavior on tour was inappropriate and unprofessional.”

According to Rolling Stone, U.S. District Judge Fernando Aenlle-Rocha ruled that Lizzo and her tour manager, Carlina Gugliotta, but not the other entities, were to be removed from the lawsuit entirely.

Ron Zambrano, Daniels’ lawyer, told the outlet that Lizzo and her tour manager would still have to give depositions regarding the case.

“Lizzo’s company was not dismissed,” Zambrano said. “The lawsuit still exists as to Lizzo’s companies…Lizzo and her tour manager will still be deposed in this matter.”

Martin D. Singer, a lawyer representing the singer, however, celebrated the ruling from the district judge, telling Rolling Stone, “We are very pleased that the court dismissed every claim against Lizzo and the overtime wages claim against all of our clients including Big Grrrl Touring in this specious lawsuit filed by Asha Daniels,” Singer explained. “My client never should have been sued in this matter and [we] are evaluating suing Asha Daniels and her attorneys for malicious prosecution. We are very confident that Big Grrrl Touring will also prevail in this action.”

Daniels initially filed her lawsuit in Sept. 2023, on the heels of another lawsuit from three of Lizzo’s former dancers.

All of the complainants’ allegations depict a similar hostile workplace environment and instances they describe as sexual harassment.

Although Lizzo’s lawyers said that Daniels’ lawsuit contained “meritless and salacious” claims and came from a “disgruntled” former employee, the lawsuits and backlash on social media were enough to prompt the singer to consider leaving the industry altogether according to an Instagram post in March 2024.

“I’m getting tired of putting up with being dragged by everyone in my life and on the internet. All I want is to make music and make people happy and help the world be a little better than how I found it,” she wrote at the time. “I’m constantly up against lies being told about me for clout & views…being the butt of the joke every single time because of how I look…my character being picked apart by people who don’t know me and disrespecting my name.”

