Entertainment by Nahlah Abdur-Rahman LL Cool J Is Back With New Song 'Saturday Night Special' Featuring Rick Ross And Fat Joe The single was released ahead of his 14th studio album expected to drop this fall.









Veteran rapper LL Cool J has returned to the Hip-Hop scene. The artist recently released his new single, “Saturday Night Special,” featuring fellow artists Rick Ross and Fat Joe.

After taking a decade-long hiatus from recording to focus on acting, LL is back to his original craft that made him a household name. The song, released by Def Jam Recordings and Virgin Music Group, was produced by another Hip-Hop veteran, Q-Tip. An accompanying music video, with Ross and Fat Joe, also released on June 14.

“‘Saturday Night Special’ is just the beginning,” LL said, as reported by The Source. “There’s a lot more where this came from, and I’m hype for y’all to hear this new record. We’re doing this for the fans and for Hip-Hop culture.”

Fans of the legendary rapper can expect to hear more with his 14th album The Force (Frequencies of Real Creative Energy). The album also commemorates the 40th anniversary of Def Jam, which first signed LL. Under the label, LL Cool J found mainstream success, releasing hits such as “Mama Said Knock You Out” and R&B single “I Need Love.”

Ahead of the LP’s fall release, “Saturday Night Special” explores the dynamics of hustle culture, touching on the themes of early Hip-Hop that LL helped establish. As for the lyrics themselves, the song, named after a revolver class, speaks about players in the hustle culture, such as the “greedy killer” and “daredevil type” in the game.

The 56-year-old explored other parts of his career in recent years. He hosted the Grammy for four consecutive years, as well as played Agent Sam Hanna in the long-running TV series NCIS: Los Angeles. However, his contribution to rap remained celebrated with his induction into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in 2021. He also became the first rapper to receive the Kennedy Center Honors in 2017.

His newest project marks his long-awaited return to Hip-Hop. The chart-topper hopes to have similar success to his early years.

