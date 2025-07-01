LL Cool J And Peyton Manning Team Up For Hip-Hop Docuseries

LL Cool J is keeping hip-hop’s rich history and legacy alive with his new docuseries made in partnership with NFL champion Peyton Manning.

Titled “Hip Hop Was Born Here,” the new five-part docuseries examines the origins and evolution of hip-hop in New York City, Deadline reports. Featuring interviews and archival footage, the series showcases legends like Big Daddy Kane, Doug E. Fresh, Rev Run, Method Man, Roxanne Shante, and others as they explore the genre’s creation and its enduring impact on modern culture.

The five-episode first season premieres July 22 on Paramount+ and will immerse viewers in hip-hop history with genre pioneers and rising icons. Spotlights include visits to the neighborhoods and studios where early styles took shape, as well as lyrical breakdowns from beloved artists who explain their favorite tracks.

LL Cool J executive produces the docuseries through his Rock the Bells production company, while Peyton Manning brings his passion for hip-hop to the project as executive producer via Omaha Productions. The series marks Omaha’s first collaboration with CBS/Paramount and its biggest venture beyond the world of sports.

“We were lucky to partner with Todd [LL Cool J], Rock the Bells, and Paramount on ‘Hip Hop Was Born Here,'” Manning said in a statement. “Music is far from my area of expertise, but sports and music have a lot of similarities. Both require hard work and commitment, and at their best, both bring people together. The story of hip-hop, especially in New York City, is an important one to tell, and there’s no one better than Todd to tell it.”

Additional hip-hop pioneers set to appear in the docuseries include Bimmy, Crystal Caines, Grandmaster Caz, Jadakiss, Lady London, Marley Marl, Salt of Salt-N-Pepa, and Sheek Louch, among others. The series comes on the heels of hip-hop’s 50th anniversary in 2023, a milestone marked by a yearlong celebration of concerts, festivals, and documentaries honoring the genre’s enduring influence on music and pop culture.

