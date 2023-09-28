Nashville Parents Facing Charges After 1-Year-Old Found Alone With Loaded Gun and 15 Pounds of Marijuana

The parents of a 1-year-old are facing several charges after the child was found alone with a loaded gun and drugs, WKRN News 2 reports.

Dsanto Hoskin, 19, and Janae Snell, 18, were arrested on Sept. 26 after their baby was found in a rental property in Nashville with 15 pounds of marijuana and a loaded Glock pistol. The Metro Nashville Police Department were called to the Mint House on Rosa L. Parks Boulevard after a staff member found the child alone in the unit when they went to clean it. When officers arrived, there was a strong smell of marijuana, and they found large bags inside a closet.

Next, they found the loaded gun and more than $17,000 in cash. Officers reportedly said scales and packaging material were in plain sight. The baby was taken to Vanderbilt Hospital, where the Department of Children’s Services was reportedly called to make custody arrangements.

The parents were taken into custody after returning to the short-term rental. Hoskin allegedly told police the drugs, money, and related materials belonged to him and is being charged with child neglect, child endangerment, possession of marijuana for resale, gun possession in the commission of a dangerous felony, and possession of drug paraphernalia. He remains in Metro jail on a $62,500 bond.

Snell was charged with child neglect and endangerment and is being held on a $12,500 bond, according to Fox 17 Nashville.

This case made headlines just one week after a 1-year-old boy died on Sept. 22 in New York after being exposed to fentanyl at a daycare in the Bronx, BE reported. Three other children were hospitalized after police officers said they found a trap floor with drugs in it. Officials said they searched the Divino Niño daycare center on Sept. 20 and Sept. 21 and found a large amount of fentanyl, other drugs, and drug paraphernalia.

According to court records, a kilo of fentanyl was found earlier stored on play mats along with a device that’s used to press drugs into bricks for sale.

