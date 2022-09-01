'Loading'...Wendy Williams Gets Glammed Up For New Podcast Promo

Wendy Williams’ new podcast is “coming soon” and the famed talk show host took to Instagram on Tuesday to share a new glam shot promoting her new podcast, The Wendy Experience.

“LOADING…#thewendyexperience #coming #soon #podcast” the post caption read.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by WendyWilliamsOfficial (@therealwendywilliamsonline)

The photo was a change from Wendy’s last promotional post that teased her comeback. Instead of a video telling fans “I’ll be back,” this time the New Jersey native shared a beauty shot showing herself seated in a throne-like chair with a microphone in front of her.

The former daytime talk show host received a great amount of support from her fans and followers that are eager to hear her take on the day’s biggest trending stories.

“Whoever counted my girl out COULDN’T COUNT,” one fan said.

“That purple chair has leveled up to a THRONE!!” added someone else.

But, there are many who continue to express concern over the state of Williams’ health and speculate if she’s really ready to return to the spotlight.

“Something don’t feel right… cuz it ain’t right,” one Instagram user wrote.

“Get help first,” added another.

One critic called out the production company behind Wendy’s new show and asked for someone to “save Wendy.”

“Lord. This production company is tied to Will Selby as well! Someone save Wendy!” they wrote.

There has been much speculation about the future of Williams’ career after her show’s 13-season run ended in June. Producers there recently revealed the final days of the Wendy Williams Show with The Hollywood Reporter. According to reporter Lacey Rose, they had to tell the host multiple times that the show was getting canceled and each time was as if she were hearing it for the first time.

When it comes to Wendy’s personal life, there are mixed reports about her dating life. Most recently her son Kevin Hunter Jr. called out the “false narrative” accusing him of spending thousands on his mother’s credit card which led to her frozen Wells Fargo accounts.

Wendy’s attorney recently spoke out and accused the talk show host’s former financial advisor of leaving Williams “to die,” Page Six reported.