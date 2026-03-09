Sports by Nahlah Abdur-Rahman Logan Paul, Le’Veon Bell Finally Agree To Terms For Upcoming $1M Boxing Match The influencer and the former NFL running back expect to meet in the ring this March.







Logan Paul and Le’Veon Bell have finally agreed to terms for their highly anticipated boxing match.

The influencer and the former NFL running back expect to meet in the ring this March. An exact date has not been announced. The match has seemingly become official, with Bleacher Report confirming their stipulations for the proposed fight.

🚨 Logan Paul and Le'Veon Bell have agreed to terms on a boxing match – 10 oz gloves, no headgear, 3 min rounds "until someone quits"



Who you got? 🤔🔥 pic.twitter.com/Qh7d2g5n0J — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) March 6, 2026

Announced on March 6, the two expect to come out swinging the following weekend. However, they will have to conduct the fight with 10-oz gloves and no headgear. They will engage in 3-minute rounds “until someone quits” or a knockout occurs.

Paul also posted to X about their agreed terms, mocking Bell with a poll on when the 34-year-old retired footballer will throw in the towel.

Le’Veon Bell claims he’s down to fight me for $1M NEXT WEEKEND!! 10oz gloves, no headgear, 3 minute rounds until someone says “I quit!” or gets KO’d 🤪



I’m 99.9% sure I know how this will go but what do y’all think.



When does Le’Veon quit? — Logan Paul (@LoganPaul) March 6, 2026

The fight came to fruition after Paul, known for his controversial and outlandish antics, opened a bet for $1 million to any NFL player who beats him in a match. Despite calling out football greats like Tom Brady and Myles Garrett to fight, one retiree answered the call.

ima football player, that would beat the dog sh*t outta Logan .. https://t.co/iF12FzaM2Z — Le'Veon Bell (@LeVeonBell) March 4, 2026

“[i’m] a football player, that would beat the dog sh*t outta Logan,” expressed Bell.

Paul initially refuted Bell’s acceptance on several technicalities, noting that he’s not as big a name and has actually transitioned into boxing. Bell retired from the NFL in 2022 to pursue a career in the sport.

Despite this, the two continued to throw jabs virtually on X, leading to a new proposition and spotlight on the potential fight.

“STOP DUCKING [Logan Paul].. bro tryna fight an NFL player that’s never fought before .. let’s set it up bro, we all heard you say you can beat any NFL player .. we can fight in April, the NFL draft is in PITTSBURGH .. we can fight NFL draft weekend!” Let’ss make it happen,” said Bell in another post.

Paul’s initial hesitation dissipated, with the two now making the boxing match happen. However, both men may have to put up their funds before their gloves go on, with the $1 million bet having to sit in escrow.

However, details on exactly where and when the fight will take place remain unknown, as boxing fans expect to see more information posted to social media soon.

