Le’Veon Bell Denies Incestuous Sexual Assault Allegations After Cousin Awarded $36M

After being accused of sexual assault by his younger cousin, Le’Veon Bell has denied the accusations as his accuser has been awarded a default judgment of $36 million.

According to The Columbus Dispatch, Jada Bell claims her older cousins, Bell and his younger brother, 30-year-old La’Vonte Bell, repeatedly raped her in their home state of Ohio.

Jada Bell said the sexual relationship started when she was 6 or 7 years old until 2017, the lawsuit states. That was after Le’Veon Bell was drafted into the NFL. The abuse, according to court records, would resume when he returned to town.

She filed the lawsuit against the Bell siblings on March 22, 2024.

“None of these encounters was consensual, and they happened with such frequency as to habitualize the Plaintiff to the abuse,” the lawsuit states.

“My client adamantly denies any and all allegations that have been lodged against him. Further, he was never served with a civil complaint or any documents,” Le’Veon Bell’s attorney, Thomas W. Shaffer, said in a statement to TMZ. “The default judgment granted was based upon violations of his Fifth Amendment rights of due process for failing to be served. My client is in the process of filing a motion to open and reverse the default judgment because the narratives of the case have never been litigated.”

Franklin County Common Pleas Court Judge Julie Lynch ruled in her favor by issuing a default judgment against the Bells because neither one appeared in court to answer the accusation. Le’Vonte Bell was ordered to pay Jada Bell $11 million in damages. Le’Veon Bell was ordered to pay $20 million in compensatory damages and $5 million in punitive damages.

After several months without receiving a response to the lawsuit, the woman’s attorneys requested a default judgment. Lynch granted that request in October 2024, court records show.

The hearing in February was held before a magistrate, where a jury of eight people heard evidence from Jada Bell and some of her relatives. The jury listened to testimony to determine if money would be awarded and the amount that would be granted.

The hearings were held Feb. 25 and 26, and there was no appearance by the Bell brothers.

