Logan Paul Claims Floyd Mayweather Owes Him $1.5M For Exhibition Fight In 2021

Shortly after undefeated fighting legend Floyd Mayweather announced his return to professional boxing, one of his past foes claimed that he is still owed over $1 million from the 2021 exhibition match the two had in Miami.

While appearing on a recent episode of The Iced Coffee Hour podcast, YouTuber-turned-boxer, Logan Paul, stated that he was owed $1.5 million from a promotional deal.

“He still owes me a million and a half, maybe more.”

“He pre-sold the fight using my likeness to some company, in, I think, Dubai, or like, the Middle East, this is my understanding of it, for $10 million cash. We ended up doing the fight in the States, with a different company. That is the company that put on the fight; that is the company that paid, but he sold our fight, with my name and likeness, to someone else in Dubai for 10 million dollars cash. It’s our fight, bro. Our deal was 15 percent, and he f**king smoked me. So, I got 15% of it and 15% of $10 million, is $1.5 million. That company that paid him that money is suing him. I actually don’t know the status of that lawsuit. I should check in, but he has a bunch of legal trouble at the moment.”

“I don’t think I’m ever getting the money.”

Logan Paul reveals Floyd Mayweather still owes him $1,500,000 from their fight in 2021



“He pre-sold the fight using my name and likeness to a company, I think in Dubai or somewhere in the Middle East, for $10,000,000 cash”



“We ended up doing the fight in the US with a different… pic.twitter.com/ubTFOEbaar — Jack (@Jackkk) March 2, 2026

The eight-round exhibition bout took place at the Hard Rock Stadium in Miami on June 6, 2021.

It was announced in February that after the exhibition fight against Mike Tyson, scheduled in April, Mayweather will face an old foe, Manny Pacquiao, in Las Vegas, and the fight will be streamed live on Netflix.

This is Mayweather’s fourth time coming out of retirement and will be his first professional, sanctioned fight since he knocked out mixed martial arts legend Conor McGregor in 2017.

RELATED CONTENT: Dr. ‘Shyne’ Barrow Charts An Impressive Course For Diasporic Excellence At Island Music Conference 2026