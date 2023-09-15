Londoners Boycott Local Hair Shop After Shocking Assault Video

After a video went viral depicting the employee of a local hair shop assaulting a customer, Black Londoners within the city are boycotting the business. In the midst of the protest, supporters are also advocating for more Black-owned hair businesses to be established.

The video, re-shared by boycott supporter and domestic abuse charity Sistah Space, showed a male, South Asian worker at the Peckham Hair and Cosmetics store strangling a woman. The assault occurred after the woman got into a heated disagreement over the refund of a purchase. While the video shows the strangulation, the woman was the sole party arrested, on the grounds of theft and assault.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sistah Space (@sistahspace_)

According to Timeout, the protest was initiated by the local community advocacy group Forever Family. One speaker at the in-person event voiced frustrations regarding the poor treatment of Black customers in non-Black hair shops, particularly in South London,

“This is a longstanding issue that Black women, or Black people who identify as women, face when they go into these spaces These are hair shops that are meant for Black women and we are often racialized, and type-casted. This is a boiling over of that.”

The issue of non-Black ownership in businesses that cater to a predominately Black demographic is a global issue. However, many believe this can be remedied with an increase of Black entrepreneurs and stores within these domains, especially as the spending power of Black women is high, but severely undervalued.

In regards to the legal action regarding the women’s arrest and assault, local law enforcement is still investigating the matter to ensure it is handled thoroughly. As the case develops further, protestors are not holding back, with advocate Cleopatra Thompson stating they should no longer “turn a blind eye” to the injustice of assault and racial profiling within these stores.

“We must start investing in our communities rather than convenience,” Thompson said.