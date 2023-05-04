Look Out, Ted Cruz! Former NFL Player Colin Allred Launches Campaign For Republican Senator’s Seat

Football players are looking to tackle more than quarterbacks these days, and Colin Allred is a prime example.

The former NFL linebacker and current U.S. House representative for Texas launched his 2024 senatorial campaign via Twitter reminding voters of the horrific Jan. 6 attacks where his opponent Ted Cruz called them “peaceful protesters.”

“When I left the NFL, I thought my days of putting people on the ground were over,” Allred said. “Then, January 6th happened.”

I’m running for U.S. Senate because Texans deserve a Senator whose team is Texas. Ted Cruz only cares about himself. Join our campaign today: https://t.co/2dROrrQrPV pic.twitter.com/9iz9yu1rFb — Colin Allred (@ColinAllredTX) May 3, 2023

Allred entered the political field in 2019 after playing for the Tennessee Titans between 2007 and 2010, according to The Guardian. As a rare Democrat in a majority red state, he’s had no problem letting his Republican counterparts know that change is coming.

Newsweek reported Allred defeated Republican incumbent Pete Sessions by close to seven points in 2018 and almost 18,000 votes in a victory that put Allred on the steps of Capitol Hill. Allred managed to keep his seat for the next two elections by beating Republican Genevieve Collins by 6 points in 2020 and again in 2022 by tackling Republican challenger Antonio Swad.

Now, Cruz is next on his list.

On that January day in 2021, Cruz attacked Congress in an attempt to block the certification of President Biden’s election win, supported by former President Trump who called the results “electoral fraud.” Allred’s campaign video claimed that the terrorist attacks have been linked to numerous deaths – including law enforcement suicides. He proceeded to remind voters of the differences between the two candidates.

“I remember hearing the glass breaking and the shouts coming closer. I texted my wife: ‘Whatever happens, I love you.’ Then I took off my jacket and got ready to take on anyone who came through that door,” Allred remembered. “And Ted Cruz? He cheered on the mob. Then hid in a supply closet when they stormed the Capitol.”

“I’ve taken down a lot tougher guys than Ted Cruz, but I can’t do this without your help.”