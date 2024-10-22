Why Donald Trump’s Random McDonald’s Stunt Failed To Affect His Campaign 

Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump attempted to garner traction with a stunt in which he portrayed a fry cooker at a McDonald’s in Pennsylvania, but it failed, CNN reports.

Trump pushed the publicity stunt at a Feasterville-Trevose, Pennsylvania, location on Oct. 20 to upstage Vice President Kamala Harris, who, while on the campaign trail, has proudly boasted about working at a McDonald’s during her college years. However, the fast food conglomerate had nothing to do with Trump’s random appearance. McDonald’s operates on a franchise model, meaning most of the Golden Arches locations are independently owned and operated.

Owners are required to abide by specific guidelines tied to their agreements with the parent company, and the locations are open to invite political candidates to serve fries without McDonald’s consent.

The company released a statement reiterating its nonpartisan stance. However, it emphasized how McDonald’s has been a staple of the American way of life for decades. “As we’ve seen, our brand has been a fixture of conversation this election cycle. While we’ve not sought this, it’s a testament to how much McDonald’s resonates with so many Americans,” the statement read, signed by the entire US senior leadership team, including President Joe Erlinger.

“McDonald’s does not endorse candidates for elected office, and that remains true in this race for the next President. We are not red or blue –- we are golden.”

While Trump may have thought he pulled off the ultimate stunt for American voters just a few weeks shy of Election Day, he continued to evade several questions that concern McDonald’s consumers, including whether he would support an increase in the minimum wage and his policy for the working class, according to The New Republic. This is unlike Harris and her running mate, Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz, who outlined an extensive economic policy.

However, franchise owner and operator Derek Giacomantonio said he and his team welcomed the Trump campaign with open arms, aligned with their values. “He was proud to highlight how he and his team serve their local community and make delicious food, like our World-Famous French Fries,” Giacomantonio said. “Upon learning of the former President’s request, we approached it through the lens of one of our core values: we open our doors to everyone.”

Not everyone was keen on Trump’s stunt, including several employees and customers who criticized the decision. On social media, the former president was called out after a sign posted at McDonald’s proved that the indicted businessman wouldn’t really be cooking for the general public as the restaurant was closed until 4 p.m.

This wouldn’t be the first time a McDonald’s franchise was caught up in political turmoil. Following the attacks from Hamas on Oct. 7, 2023, an operator in Israel offered discounts to soldiers and security forces. Once the move made its way to social media, customers boycotted McDonald’s in Muslim-dominated countries, resulting in a massive decrease in its earnings.

