Loren LoRosa Turns ‘Breakfast Club’ Segment Into New iHeartMedia Series ‘The Latest’

Radio personality and producer Loren LoRosa has turned her segment “The Latest with Loren LoRosa” into an official series with iHeartMedia.

The Breakfast Club contributor made the announcement on March 24, one week after surviving a dramatic on-air showdown with comedienne and co-host Jess Hilarious. LoRosa’s new show debuts March 31 on iHeartMedia and Charlamagne Tha God’s Black Effect Podcast Network.

The new show features LoRosa delivering her fast, funny, and fact-driven takes on pop culture trends. Fans who have followed her journey from TMZ to BET and Fox will now get direct access to her unique perspective in bite-sized daily episodes, offering news with clarity, edge, and heart.

“Pop culture moves fast, and I want to give listeners a smart, fun, straight-forward and most importantly an informed take on what’s happening every single day,” LoRosa told Essence. “Whether you’re a pop culture junkie or just trying to keep up, this podcast is your front-row seat to the conversation and what’s happening.”

It’s a full-circle moment for LoRosa, who announced the big news by resharing a 2018 tweet in which she manifested having her own talk show.

“HOW IT STARTED vs. HOW ITS GOING🔊🔊Yall I got my own showwwwwwwww,” she wrote.

🔊🔊Yall I got my own showwwwwwwww pic.twitter.com/JtQjCVFLu1 — BROWN GIRL GRINDING⭐️ (@LorenLorosa) March 24, 2025

The announcement comes after a heated exchange between LoRosa and Breakfast Club host Jess Hilarious live on air. LoRosa filled in for Jess during her maternity leave, sparking debates among fans about which woman they preferred as the third co-host following Angela Yee’s departure.

Now, LoRosa’s announcement clears up any confusion about her future on The Breakfast Club, emphasizing that there’s room for everyone to thrive. Fans are applauding her new gig.

“Congratulations, and one question: Does this mean you will be less on the Breakfast Club to give Jess her spot back?” one person wrote.

“So proud of you! You deserve it — I literally watched you work your a** off at TMZ every day! I knew it would pay off,” added someone else.

