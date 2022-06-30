Lori Harvey in ‘A Really Good Space’ After Breaking Up With Michael B. Jordan

Lori Harvey is going into her Hot Girl Summer single, happy, and free. In the weeks following her split from actor Michael B. Jordan, Harvey is letting her fans know she’s doing just fine.

The SKN By LH owner recently dished about how “good” she’s doing amid her public breakup from the Black Panther star.

“I’m in a really, really good space,” Lori told E! News. “Like, really happy, I’m excited for the summer.”

With most pandemic-caused restrictions ending, Harvey is ready to get back to enjoying the summer without lockdown.

“I feel like this is the first summer that we have kind of no real restrictions like we’re off lockdown. So I feel good!” she exclaimed.

The model has been enjoying the fruits of her labor with her SKN By LH skincare company she launched last year, continued. Despite the similarities the name of her skincare line has with Kim Kardashian‘s newly launched SKKN, Harvey says business is booming on her side.

“Business is going good,” she said. “I have some new fun projects that are coming soon that I’ve been working on, so I’m extremely excited to share that with everybody.”

Weeks after sources announced her split from Jordan, Steve Harvey‘s daughter is focused on her continued growth personally and professionally.

“Just excited to continue to grow, continue to evolve, continue to learn as I go.” Lori said.

Her update comes just a few weeks after sources shared how “heartbroken” she and Jordan are over their recent split.

“Lori and Michael broke up recently,” a source told ET earlier this month. “They were at different stages in their lives. The two of them are trying to move on, but they’re both heartbroken and upset.”

Fans recently noticed Jordan finally erased traces of his time with Lori from his Instagram page. They had a good run. But Lori is back on the market just in time for summer.