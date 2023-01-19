LA Beauty Company Supports Black Beauty, Wellness Founders with ‘Build in Tulsa’ Partnership

This Black woman is working to provide education, mentorship, community, and capital through her platform.

BrainTrust Founders Studio, a membership-based platform for Black founders of beauty and wellness companies, announced its partnership with the nonprofit Build in Tulsa to amplify multi-generational wealth through technology and entrepreneurship.

According to Tulsa World, the initiative has been named “Build Black Beauty in Tulsa,” or “B3.”

“B3 will deliver what Black founders need: Direct pathways to capital and strategic resources to help grow our businesses; We are honored to partner with Build in Tulsa to bring the beauty and wellness industry to Tulsa,” Kendra Bracken-Ferguson, founder and CEO of BrainTrust Founders Studio, said in a statement.

“Rooted in the legacy of Black Wall Street, the programs being developed in Tulsa to empower Black founders is a blueprint for other cities to create ecosystems for winning. Increasing awareness of Build in Tulsa’s infrastructure supporting Black entrepreneurs is important work,” she added.

“Build in Tulsa is thrilled to partner with BrainTrust Founders Studio to grow Black beauty businesses in Tulsa,” said Ashli Sims, managing director for Build in Tulsa.

“Our community has long ties to the beauty industry going back to historic Greenwood where Madame C.J. Walker had a beauty school in the 1920s. We’re proud to help carry forward that legacy and create more pathways to wealth for Black beauty founders,” Sims continued.

This week, Build in Tulsa and BrainTrust Founders Studio hosted a “Still We Rise” panel at the For(bes) The Culture Journey to Wealth event, to launch the partnership.

B3 will be showcased during the Founders House 2023 pop-ups in Austin, New Orleans, Las Vegas, Martha’s Vineyard, Los Angeles, and New York.

Ferguson will join eight early-stage startups led by Black women for the Goldman Sachs sponsored W.E. (women entrepreneurs) Build Accelerator by Build in Tulsa, which is set for April 26 through August 10. The initiative has committed to providing non-dilutive grants, business education, and wraparound services such as childcare.