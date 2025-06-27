News by Kandiss Edwards Louisiana’s Public School Ten Commandment Law Struck Down In Appellate Court The ruling from the 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals came only days after the bill was signed into law.







A federal appeals court has temporarily blocked a new Louisiana law that mandated the display of the Ten Commandments in public school classrooms.

The ruling from the 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals came only days after the bill was signed into law, NBC reported. The law, enacted by Republican Gov. Jeff Landry, required posters of the Ten Commandments to be sized at least 11 inches by 14 inches. Public K-12 classrooms, as well as state-funded universities, were mandated to “prominently” display the images.

Critics, including organizations such as the American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU), Americans United for Separation of Church and State, and the Freedom From Religion Foundation, quickly filed suit. They argue that the law breaches the Establishment Clause of the First Amendment to the U.S. Constitution, which prohibits the government from establishing or favoring a religion. This legal challenge argues that requiring religious texts in public schools constitutes state endorsement of religion, a concept long deemed unconstitutional by the Supreme Court.

Supporters of the law, however, assert that the Ten Commandments are not solely a religious text but possess historical importance and serve as a foundation for American law. They view the displays as a means of educating students on historical legal principles. Despite these arguments, the appeals court’s decision to issue a stay means the law cannot be enforced while the case navigates the judicial system.

This legal dispute is drawing national attention and fueling the debate over the separation of church and state in public education. Similar attempts to introduce religious displays or instruction in public schools in other states have often met with legal obstacles.

The temporary halt from the 5th Circuit Court is just the beginning. Louisiana faces an uphill battle in implementing the law, as the judiciary continues to uphold precedents that protect religious freedom and prevent government-mandated religious practices in public institutions.

