James Harden Being Sued For Negligence In Sexual Assault Lawsuit Filed Against Nephew

In a sexual assault lawsuit filed against his nephew, Los Angeles Clippers guard James Harden is being sued for negligence, allegedly due to how his security team handled the situation at the NBA player’s house.

According to a news release by the alleged victim’s attorneys, Wigdor LLP and Ellwanger Henderson, Marisa Watley has accused Harden’s nephew of sexually assaulting her at a New Year’s Eve party that took place at the basketball player’s Houston residence in 2024. She is also suing the Clippers guard for negligence in the same lawsuit.

Watley has alleged that Justice Armani Blackburn, Harden’s nephew, sexually assaulted her during that party when she was unconscious at the mansion. The legal paperwork was filed June 23 in Harris County, Texas.

“Ms. Watley has shown great strength and courage in coming forward to hold Mr. Blackburn and Mr. Harden accountable for what happened to her on New Year’s Day 2025 in Mr. Harden’s mansion,” said Michael J. Willemin and John S. Crain (of Wigdor LLP) and Jay Ellwanger and Kaylyn Betts (of Ellwanger Henderson) in a written statement.

“This rape was immediately reported to the police, and we will bring Mr. Blackburn and Mr. Harden to justice through the civil justice system.”

The plaintiff has stated that Harden’s security team had removed two of Watley’s friends, who were at the party with her. After being kicked out, they insisted that Watley was still inside. After they contacted Elaina Watley, the alleged victim’s sister, so that she could speak to someone about it, she sent a photo of Marisa to verify that she was still in the mansion.

Security told Elaina that someone was with Blackburn, but it wasn’t Marisa. Yet, in the lawsuit, Marisa is saying that the woman they claim wasn’t her was her, and if they had acted responsibly when they were contacted, the alleged assault would not have taken place.

“Since New Year’s Day, when I reported the rape by Mr. Blackburn to the police, I have remained puzzled by how Mr. Harden’s security behaved that day—it is painful to imagine that this all could have been stopped in time, said Marisa. I hope this complaint pushes security employees generally to act more responsibly when women are in danger.”

