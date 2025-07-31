Money by Kandiss Edwards Louisiana Businesswoman Arrested For Medicaid Fraud Taylor is accused of stealing millions through Medicaid fraud. She allegedly owns six businesses that generate more than $9.5 million.







Louisiana woman, Candace Taylor, was arrested in Slidell for Government Benefits Fraud, according to the state’s attorney.

Taylor is accused of stealing millions through Medicaid fraud. Authorities claim Taylor, who resides in Slidell, allegedly owned six businesses that generated more than $9.5 million during that span.

The state’s attorney’s office says she applied for Medicaid under the alias, “Candace Sailor.” In the 2019 application, she claimed a biweekly income of $1,900 with no dependents. That application was denied. Subsequently, she filed under the same alias a second time. This time, she was allowed to enroll and was approved for benefits despite name and dependent irregularities.

“In 2024, just two months after the purchase of the Lamborghini, Taylor contacted LDH to renew her Medicaid benefits. She falsely declared employment with a business, alleging an income of $4,000 per month, while omitting the fact that she was the business owner, according to arrest records. Agents also saw several social media posts made by Taylor on Facebook and Instagram highlighting her luxury acquisitions.”

Taylor was dubbed the “Medicaid millionaire” by Louisiana Attorney General Liz Murrill’s office after investigators determined she underreported her actual income to qualify for Medicaid from 2021 through 2024.

Public Service Announcement – No, you can’t buy a lambo and plastic surgery while receiving Medicaid benefits. 🙄 https://t.co/TGDiQkzL9O — Attorney General Liz Murrill (@AGLizMurrill) July 29, 2025

Prosecutors allege Taylor used fraudulently obtained Medicaid funds to make luxury purchases, including: a $13,000 2022 Lamborghini Urus, a $100,000 wire transfer, $45,000 in Audi car payments, Property acquisitions, high-end jewelry, and cosmetic procedures. Investigators also reported that Taylor displayed her wealth on multiple social media platforms.

“From 2021 through 2024, Ms. Taylor continued to transfer tens of thousands of dollars between her personal and business accounts, with personal inflows consistently exceeding the eligibility thresholds for Medicaid,” according to the affidavit.

She was arrested after the Louisiana Department of Health received a tip. The anonymous tip led to an investigation by the Louisiana Bureau of Investigation. Taylor now faces charges related to fraudulent eligibility claims and potential restitution to the Medicaid program.

Knowingly falsifying income or household information to qualify for Medicaid carries heavy penalties. These include up to five years in prison, restitution, and fines up to $20,000.

