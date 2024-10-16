Louisiana Couple Found Dead After Apparent Murder-Suicide

A young couple in Louisiana was found dead on a highway in what police officers believe to be a murder-suicide.

According to a news release on the Facebook page of the Acadia Parish Sheriff’s Office, after receiving a phone call on Oct. 12, deputies discovered two people shot to death in a vehicle on Highway 367 (White Oak Highway). The victims were identified as Dashayla Ardoin of Mamou and Glenkeithan Robertson of Opelousas.

There were no other people found in the car and the incident is currently under investigation.

People reported that Ardoin was 17 while Robertson was 21. Sheriff KP Gibson told the media outlet that Robertson may have been the shooter, but they had no motive for why the incident took place. Police are speculating that the couple may have been on their way to Mamou High School, where there was a homecoming event that evening. Ardoin was a student there.

The bodies were discovered around 7 p.m.

The Facebook account of Mamou High School posted a message regarding Ardoin’s death.

“Lord, we pray for peace, strength, and understanding as we return to school tomorrow without one of our own. Please keep our students and staff, as well as the family and friends of Dashayla, in your prayers. Dashayla will always be remembered for her courage and bravery, her kind heart, and her beautiful smile. She was so very loved and will be dearly missed.”

According to The Mirror US, a witness stated he heard the gunshots. Austin Bellard, who lives in Branch, said he was in the area when the incident took place.

“A truck pulled up right across the street, happens all the time, literally every single day,” Bellard said. “It wasn’t a truck that I normally [see,] but it didn’t look out of place either, they pulled up and I heard a couple of gunshots, didn’t really think anything of it. The man that owns the land came out here. I went [to] meet him before the cops showed up, and it was just me, him, and my dad out there. I don’t really want to tell you what I saw. It wasn’t good.”

