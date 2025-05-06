Louisiana Judge Could Be Removed From Bench After Accusations Of Repeated Dishonesty   

A report from the Office of Special Counsel (OSC) shows a recommendation to remove Louisiana’s 19th Judicial District Judge Tiffany Foxworth-Roberts from the bench over claims she was dishonest about her military ranking and a burglary, WAFB 9 reports.

The report was submitted to the Judiciary Commission of Louisiana, which will consider whether it should be passed along to the State Supreme Court. After being elected in August 2020, Foxworth-Roberts is accused of being dishonest about her military service, which aired in advertisements during her political campaign, in addition to alleged lies about an insurance claim for a diamond ring.

Assistant Special Counsel to the Judicial Commission, Michael Bewers, called the evidence against Foxworth-Roberts “overwhelming.” “The evidence was overwhelming that Judge Foxworth-Roberts’ conduct constituted egregious unethical conduct, necessitating a severe penalty. Judge Foxworth-Roberts’ egregious misconduct, including a severe lack of cooperation, was calculated, deliberate, and in bad faith to further her own self-interests and avoid detecting,” Bewers wrote.

“Her persistent and public conduct prejudicial to the administration of justice that brings the judicial office into disrepute more than justify a recommendation of removal from office.”

According to WBRZ 2, the commission said the most serious of the complaints was the judge’s repeated claims of her military ranking, claiming captain in the Army. Foxworth-Roberts allegedly provided “misleading, incomplete, and false information” to investigators and ignored requests and subpoenas for her military records. Investigators later received her Army records, revealing Foxworth-Roberts left the U.S. Army Reserves at the lower rank of First Lieutenant.

The brief said the judge “failed to achieve the rank of Captain twice, requiring her separation from the U.S. Army Reserves at the rank of First Lieutenant.”

Foxworth-Roberts was also accused of falsifying a police report and insurance claim in relation to her 2020 campaign. The brief alleges the judge was dishonest about claiming a $19,000 diamond ring had been stolen from her vehicle. She allegedly told police the theft happened in her driveway, but authorities discovered it was several miles away. The OSC said the judge then tried to hide the fact that she made a claim and tried to mislead the commission regarding what losses were actually obtained.

Former OSC Investigator Tim Parker called cases like Foxworth-Roberts’ rare. “In my time there, I think the closest we came to ever getting to remove a justice of the peace, he resigned at the last minute,” Parker said.

Foxworth-Roberts is scheduled to appear before the Judiciary Commission on May 23.

