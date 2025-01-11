News by Jeroslyn JoVonn Louisiana Supreme Court Rules To Clear Homeless Encampments In New Orleans The Louisiana Supreme Court is in favor of police clearing the homeless encampments throughout New Orleans.







The Louisiana Supreme Court has overturned an injunction, allowing police to resume clearing homeless encampments in New Orleans.

On Jan. 9, the court ruled in favor of Louisiana Attorney General Liz Murrill, lifting the injunction that had halted state-ordered encampment sweeps, Fox 8 Live reports. These actions were directed by Governor Jeff Landry after the city failed to meet its November deadline to address the issue.

New Orleans City Council officials argue that the “sweeps” interfere with the city’s efforts to transition the homeless into permanent housing. However, the Supreme Court ruled that the state’s actions are justified in the interest of public health and safety.

This development comes after Judge Ethel Julien’s December 2024 decision requiring Governor Landry’s office to provide a 24-hour written notice to the unhoused before clearing encampments. However, Louisiana Supreme Court Justice Jay B. McCallum later ruled that the preliminary injunction was unconstitutional.

“This truth should be self-evident in the aftermath of the terrorist attack on Bourbon Street in the early hours of New Year’s Day, 2025. There is no absolute constitutional right to imperil public health and safety,” Judge McCallum said, citing public safety as cause for his ruling.

Landry has since responded to the ruling on social media.

“This afternoon, the Louisiana Supreme Court recognized the constitutional authority of the State Police and other State agencies to keep the city of New Orleans safe,” he tweeted. “This comes at a very important time given the events of last week, the upcoming Super Bowl, and Mardi Gras.”

“State Police has every legal right to clear the encampments. I appreciate the Louisiana Supreme Court for coming to a common-sense conclusion on this important public safety issue,” Murrill added in a separate tweet. “I’m proud of the hard work of my Solicitor General’s Office & Deputy Solicitor General Zach Faircloth.”

RELATED CONTENT: Homelessness Crisis Worsens: Black Americans Disproportionately Affected Amid Housing Affordability Decline