Louisiana Mayor Tyrin Truong Responds After Arrest On Drug Charges, Soliciting Prostitute

Bogalusa, Louisiana, Mayor Tyrin Truong returned to work on Jan. 8, just hours after posting a $150,000 bond following his arrest on multiple charges, including drug-related charges. Truong, 25, is being accused of soliciting prostitutes and involvement in a drug trafficking network.

According to multiple media outlets, Truong has declined to speak to local reporters but took to social media to defend himself.

“When you’re cutting contracts, shutting down favors and exerting influence—shaking up things and exposing truths—you become a target,” Truong wrote in a Facebook post.

“I pray that God reveals every person that had a hand in this, and there are many. If you think I ran a drug operation (and all those other accusations), you’re sadly mistaken. Those who know me, KNOW me, and I’ll let God and my attorney handle the rest!”

Mayor Arrested on Drug Charges, Soliciting Prostitute

Louisiana State Police allege that Mayor Truong solicited a prostitute while attending a conference in Atlanta. Authorities also claim he is tied to a drug trafficking scheme. State Police told WDSU the profits from the drugs were used to purchase firearms. Some of the weapons police allege were purchased have been linked to some of the area’s most recent violent crimes.

According to Nola.com, the allegations are part of a multi-agency drug trafficking investigation conducted by the 22nd Judicial District Court District Attorney’s Office, Louisiana Attorney General Liz Murrill’s office, and the Department of Environmental Quality.

Bogalusa is located in Washington Parish, about 75 miles north of New Orleans. Known as “Magic City” for its explosive growth in the 1920s, where the population hovered over 20,000, the latest U.S. Census Bureau data shows a little more than 10,000 residents.

Elected in 2022 at 23, Truong is the youngest mayor in the city’s history and one of the youngest mayors in Louisiana ever. He unseated the previous mayor with at least 56% of the vote after he promised to reduce crime in the area, which has been plagued with gun violence.

Warrants have been issued for six other people in connection with the investigation.

