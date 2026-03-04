Celebrity News by Kandiss Edwards Ain’t Nothing Wrong With That! ‘Better Call Saul’ Actor Turns Amazon Delivery Driver Before his role in 'Better Call Saul,' Love appeared in several television and film projects including a recurring role on 'Friday Night Lights' and an appearance in 'Independence Day: Resurgence.'







Actor John Christian Love, known for playing Ernesto “Ernie” on AMC’s Better Call Saul, revealed he works as an Amazon delivery driver as acting gigs have slowed.

Love shared the update in a Reddit post in an Amazon driver’s thread. Love explained that he had taken the job to make ends meet while continuing to pursue acting roles. The post expressed his solidarity with other workers.

“Just want y’all to know that as the actor who brought you the character ‘Ernesto/Ernie’ in Better Call Saul, that I too am out here delivering with you,” he wrote. “It sucks. But 1 delivery at a time.”

Love appeared in multiple episodes of Better Call Saul, the Emmy-nominated prequel to Breaking Bad that aired from 2015 to 2022. His character, Ernesto, was portrayed as a loyal employee at the law firm HHM and a friend to Jimmy McGill, played by Bob Odenkirk.

The actor said the series “wasn’t the breakout” he had hoped for and noted that acting work has slowed significantly since the show ended.

He also said a film project he worked on with actors Lily Gladstone and Bryan Cranston ran out of financing. The complication led to Love not being paid for his role. Despite the career setback, Love said he has not left acting behind and will continue in the film world by developing independent projects. “I haven’t given up on it, just really slow right now.”

Before his role in Better Call Saul, Love appeared in several television and film projects, including a recurring role on Friday Night Lights and appearances in the films Whiskey Tango Foxtrot and Independence Day: Resurgence.

His experience is not isolated, as financial instability often affects working actors—even those who appear in extremely popular television shows. Actor Geoffrey Owens, best known for playing Elvin Tibideaux on The Cosby Show, has become an example of the plight of working actors. Owens first drew national attention in 2018 when photos surfaced showing him working at Trader Joe’s in New Jersey, prompting public debate about employment expectations for actors. In 2025, Owens was given new opportunities in television and film, including roles in Pappa’s House and A Merry Little Ex-Mas.

In 2025, Owens told Atlanta radio station V-103 that he continues to face financial challenges despite decades of work in television and film.

“Even today, right now, as we speak, I still struggle to make a living,” Owens said.

