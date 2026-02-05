Celebrity News by Kandiss Edwards Family Of ‘Blind Side’ Actor Quinton Aaron Says His Wife Is Illegally Making Medical Decisions Allegedly, Aaron married Margarita in a ceremony that emphasized spiritual commitment rather than legal formalities.







The family of Quinton Aaron, best known for his role in The Blind Side, claims his “wife” is making medical decisions for him and has no legal authority to do so, as the marriage is not official.

Allegedly, Aaron married Margarita in a ceremony that emphasized spiritual commitment rather than legal formalities. The Aaron family released a statement that detailed their concerns about Margarita’s involvement in Quinton’s care.

“Since the health crisis of our beloved family member Quinton Aaron, we have raised some suspicions about the legitimacy of Quinton and Margarita’s marriage to each other, as well as her legitimacy as a registered nurse. We have found some alarming details,” the statement read.

In a statement to US Weekly, Aaron’s family gave a warning to unnamed individuals who continue to insert themselves into the actor’s medical affairs. Along with the warning comes the threat of legal action.

“If there continues to be indications of, or individuals who speak about his condition without consent, which violates HIPAA laws, we strongly urge you not to, because there will be legal repercussions.”

TMZ reached out to Margarita for clarification about her marital status and her involvement in his medical treatment. Margarita claims she has made no medical decisions on his behalf. She also clarified that her union did not involve a marriage license filed with the state. At the time of their nuptials, the focus of their commitment remained on their personal beliefs and faith rather than legal stipulations.

Quinton’s cousin Asia also alleged that Margarita has been married to another man “for 34 years.” Asia told Us Weekly, “I spoke to her real legal husband myself.”

Margarita did not comment on the allegations that she is legally married to another man. The controversy comes only days after the star collapsed and was placed on life support after suffering a spinal stroke. On Jan. 29, his family revealed “he is alert, aware, and recovering.”

