Love and Marriage Hunstville alum Destiny Payton had no shame in her game when she went live on Instagram while turning herself into the authorities.

The former OWN reality TV star became a topic of discussion this week when one fan shared a screenshot showing the Hunstville Crime Stoppers hotline revealing a warrant for Payton’s arrest. She’s accused of forging her ex-husband, La’Berrick Williams’s, signature on a utility contract.

“Not Miss Destiny Payton wanted for forgery?” the fan sarcastically tweeted.

KWWKWKWNWNW WAITTTTT not Miss Destiny Payton wanted for forgery? lol @thecarlosking_ might be time to renew that contract #LAMH

The screenshot showed that police were on the search for ‘Destiny Lachae Payton-Williams, the same Destiny who starred in “LAMH” for three seasons.’ The day after the warrant surfaced online, Payton took to Instagram Live while turning herself into authorities.

“I am here at the Madison County courthouse, I’m about to turn myself in,” Payton tells the camera.

She goes on to show her father, who supported her during the rough time, while applauding herself for being “one of God’s strongest soldiers.”

“The battles are always given to us. Even if we don’t want them,” she added.

Payton had on a full face of makeup as she made her way inside, where she was booked on charges of forgery, according to a screenshot of her mugshot.

Destiny Payton turned herself in on charges that she signed hed ex husband's name on a utility bill.

Destiny Payton turned herself in on charges that she signed hed ex husband's name on a utility bill.

Well at least she was able to smile 🙏🏾 everything works out for #LAMH

Payton faced criticism ahead of her departure from “LAMH” for keeping a tight lip on her divorce from La’Berrick. Elsewhere, she was accused of being difficult after getting into heated exchanges with cast members, including Melody Shari and Stormi Steele.

Executive producer Carlos King called Payton out during the Season 5 reunion about being so private with her personal life. Payton claimed she was forced to remain quiet because of an alleged gag order her ex placed on her.

Payton promised to share more in the new season, but when Season 6 returned, Payton was nowhere to be seen. Now, her latest appearance is on Crime Stoppers and has fans wondering if the charges result from a petty ex.

“Is this all bc she put a light bill in his name??? Was she paying the bill? Cus this is petty!” one fan wrote.

“.That man is not gonna stop until she crumbles 😮‍💨 chin up Destiny!!” added someone else.