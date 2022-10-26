‘Love Is Blind’ Alum Lauren Speed-Hamilton Calls Out Show for ‘Cutting All The Black Women’

Love Is Blind alum Lauren Speed-Hamilton is calling out the show that helped her find her husband for its failure to feature more Black women.

Amid the premiere of season 3, Lauren took to Twitter to question the lack of Black women in the new season. The season 1 star noted how Black women are shown in the trailer but somehow disappear once the full-length episodes air on Netflix.

“I don’t like how LIB be cutting all the black women,” Lauren tweeted on Monday.

“How come they are always in the trailer but not the show… 👀”

Her tweet garnered strong responses from fans who agreed the new season’s lack of Black representation had turned them away from watching the show.

“I watched one episode of season 3 and I was not impressed at all,” one viewer wrote. “I wanna see more black women finding love on tv. Its so sad.”

“I wonder what it is? Are they just not clicking enough with other participants?” another viewer asked. “How do you think they choose what makes the final show?”

Season 3 started with 30 singles dating in the pods without seeing each other. Multiple Black women were dating among the singles, including Branni Max, Charita, Kalekia A., Kim, and Raven, Cheat Sheet reports.

While their profiles were released to tease the new season, Raven was the only one who got a little camera time when her time inside the pods was shown. When it came to the couples that got engaged and moved on in the marriage experiment, Black women were non-existent.

In season 2 it was a similar dynamic. Outside of Ayanna McNeely getting engaged to Jarrett Jones, no other Black women—or men— were included in the final cast.

While there are some people of color, the lack of Black representation is starting to raise concerns.